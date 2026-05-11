International | Music

Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15m over use of her image on TV boxes

Source: BBC  
  11 May 2026 4:05am
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Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15m (£11m) lawsuit against Samsung, alleging it used her image on packaging for its televisions without permission.

Lipa alleges that Samsung prominently used a photograph of her face without consent on various television models sold across the US, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

Samsung's packaging was "designed to improperly capitalise on Ms Lipa's hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung's products", the filing said.

The BBC has contacted Samsung for comment.

US District Court for the Central District of California A cardboard box for a Samsung TV with an image of the pop star Dua Lipa's face on it
Samsung's TV packaging featuring Dua Lipa (Lipa's complaint filing)

The lawsuit includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement and misappropriation of Lipa's likeness and image.

According to the lawsuit, the image was taken during the singer's 2024 Austin City Limits Festival performance, and Lipa owns the copyright to the photograph.

Lipa first became aware of her appearance on Samsung boxes in June 2025, the lawsuit said. Fans on social media also began posting about it, describing it as the "Dua Lipa TV Box".

The lawsuit pointed to two specific Instagram comments, one where a user said they would "get that TV just because Dua is on it," and another that read: "If you need anything selling, just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it".

According to the 30-year-old singer's legal team, Samsung apparently ignored "repeated demands" to "cease and desist from infringing on her rights".

Lipa has a number of commercial partnerships with brands including Puma, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent, as referenced in the court filing.

She has also collaborated with brands like Apple, Porsche, and Chanel, and, more recently, became a global ambassador for Nespresso.

Her most recent album, Radical Optimism, was released in 2024.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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