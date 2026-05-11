Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15m over use of her image on TV boxes

Audio By Carbonatix
Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a $15m (£11m) lawsuit against Samsung, alleging it used her image on packaging for its televisions without permission.
Lipa alleges that Samsung prominently used a photograph of her face without consent on various television models sold across the US, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California.
Samsung's packaging was "designed to improperly capitalise on Ms Lipa's hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung's products", the filing said.
The BBC has contacted Samsung for comment.
The lawsuit includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement and misappropriation of Lipa's likeness and image.
According to the lawsuit, the image was taken during the singer's 2024 Austin City Limits Festival performance, and Lipa owns the copyright to the photograph.
Lipa first became aware of her appearance on Samsung boxes in June 2025, the lawsuit said. Fans on social media also began posting about it, describing it as the "Dua Lipa TV Box".
The lawsuit pointed to two specific Instagram comments, one where a user said they would "get that TV just because Dua is on it," and another that read: "If you need anything selling, just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it".
According to the 30-year-old singer's legal team, Samsung apparently ignored "repeated demands" to "cease and desist from infringing on her rights".
Lipa has a number of commercial partnerships with brands including Puma, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent, as referenced in the court filing.
She has also collaborated with brands like Apple, Porsche, and Chanel, and, more recently, became a global ambassador for Nespresso.
Her most recent album, Radical Optimism, was released in 2024.
Latest Stories
-
NEWDA pushes Ghana to ratify African Disability Protocol
13 minutes
-
GFD affirms support for mothers of children with disabilities
15 minutes
-
Gold sector strengthens Ghana’s growth and external position – Fitch
17 minutes
-
Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15m over use of her image on TV boxes
23 minutes
-
Dress made from 500 loaves stuns Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards
30 minutes
-
Rema to headline 2026 World Cup
44 minutes
-
Trump calls Iran response to US proposal to end war ‘totally unacceptable’
53 minutes
-
Body of US soldier who went missing in Morocco has been found and identified
1 hour
-
Ailing Iran Nobel laureate given bail and hospital transfer
1 hour
-
Starmer to promise bolder action as leadership threats mount
1 hour
-
Oil prices jump after Trump dismisses Iran proposal to end war
4 hours
-
Cyber-crime increasingly coming with threats of physical violence
4 hours
-
Tension rises at Central Tongu District assembly over alleged security threat
5 hours
-
Unknown armed men vandalise NDC party office at Awiaso Junction in Ellembelle District
5 hours
-
Swiatek drops just one game to set up Osaka meeting
5 hours