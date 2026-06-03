Wontumi trial: Court sets July 3 for judgment

The High Court has set July 3, to deliver judgment in the high-profile illegal mining case involving Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and two others.

The date was fixed after the defence closed its case on Wednesday, June 3, following the conclusion of evidence from its fifth and final witness.

The witness, Evans Addae, was cross-examined by the Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem Sai, bringing the defence’s case to a close and paving the way for the final stage of the trial.

The case stems from allegations of illegal mining at a concession in Samreboi, Western Region. Chairman Wontumi and his co-accused have been standing trial over charges linked to the operation.

At the close of proceedings, the court directed both the prosecution and defence to file any written addresses they intend to rely on by June 17, 2026.

The judgment on July 3 will bring to a close months of legal proceedings that have attracted significant public and political attention.

The trial has featured testimony from prosecution and defence witnesses, including former Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who appeared as the fourth defence witness.

One of Chairman Wontumi’s lawyers, Tetteh Thompson, in reaction to the Accra High Court’s decision, told Joy News, "On our part, we have done what is necessary, and we are very convinced that the system will work and the court will do the needful."

With both sides now having concluded their cases, attention turns to the court’s final determination on whether the prosecution has proved its case against Chairman Wontumi and the two other accused persons.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.