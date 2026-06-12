Thomas Partey denied entry to Canada, unable to play Ghana’s World Cup opener

Thomas Partey will play no part in Ghana’s first World Cup game in Toronto as he has been denied entry to Canada.

The former Arsenal midfielder, now of Villarreal, was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025 by London’s Metropolitan Police. In September of that year, he pleaded not guilty. He was charged with two new counts of rape in February this year, to which he pleaded not guilty in April.

Ghana are set to open their tournament at Toronto’s BMO Field against Panama on Wednesday, June 17 but it has been confirmed that Partey cannot enter Canada and therefore will not be able to feature.

Following the meeting with Panama, Ghana play England at Gillette Stadium (Boston) on June 23 before closing out Group L against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) on June 27. Partey is eligible to feature in both games.

Partey, 32, was included in his country’s squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico earlier this month and arrived in Washington D.C. with team-mates on June 4. The Ghana team travelled to their training base in Rhode Island on Friday.

A FIFA statement to The Athletic said: “FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government. FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

The Canadian government website outlines that, “if you have committed or been convicted of a crime, you may not be allowed into Canada.” Partey has been charged, but is awaiting trial and has not been convicted.

The Athletic have approached the Ghana Football Association and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for comment.

Partey left Arsenal in June of last yearAngel Martinez / Getty Images

The IRCC previously told The Athletic in a statement prior to the tournament: “Without any signed consent form, it is not possible for IRCC to provide details regarding any individual situation.

“We can, however, state that the safety and security of Canadians is our priority as we welcome FIFA World Cup participants and visitors from around the world. That is why IRCC applies its rules consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament.

“IRCC officers are trained decision makers who assess an individual’s eligibility and admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration laws. If they believe that an individual could pose a security risk, they may decide to deny them entry.”

The seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault will be tried at Southwark Crown Court, London. The trial was originally scheduled for November, but may now be delayed until early 2027. Under the conditions of his bail, Partey is obliged to notify authorities of any plans to travel abroad.

The initial six charges, which relate to three women, are alleged to have taken place in 2021 and 2022. Detectives at the Metropolitan Police began their investigation into Partey in February 2022 when they received a report of alleged rape. The two further charges relate to a fourth woman after a separate report of non-recent offences in 2020, following a new investigation by the Met. These allegations were first reported topolice in August 2025.

Partey continued to play for Arsenal until the end of his contract, making 35 Premier League appearances in the 2024-25 season, his last at the Emirates Stadium. Partey played 32 times for Villarreal during the 2025-26 domestic season. His contract with the Spanish club expires at the end of June, though there is a one-year extension option.

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