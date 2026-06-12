Nii Lante Vanderpuye resigns as DRIP National Coordinator

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has resigned from his position to pursue a national executive role within the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His resignation was announced in a statement signed by him, in which he said the decision was inspired by his desire to continue serving both the party and the country in a different capacity.

“This decision is driven by my desire to continue serving our party and country in a different capacity, while contributing to the strengthening of our democratic traditions and institutions,” he stated.

The resignation comes days after he revealed in an interview that he was ready to contest for the NDC National Chairmanship if the party’s current National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, chooses not to seek re-election.

Mr Vanderpuye expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for entrusting him with the leadership of the DRIP initiative, describing the opportunity as both an honour and a privilege.

Reflecting on his tenure, he highlighted the programme's contribution to local infrastructure development and community transformation.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve as National Coordinator of a programme dedicated to transforming local infrastructure and improving livelihoods across our communities,” he said.

Although he is stepping down from the role, he said that his resignation does not mark the end of his commitment to public service or the Mahama administration.

“I remain fully committed to the vision of President Mahama’s administration and the core values of the National Democratic Congress,” he affirmed.

He also thanked stakeholders, staff and development partners who worked with him during his tenure and expressed confidence that the programme would continue to deliver on its mandate.

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