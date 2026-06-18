Ga East Assembly reshapes road leading to Municipal Hospital after concerns raised by health workers

The Ga East Municipal Assembly has begun reshaping the deteriorated road leading to the Ga East Municipal Hospital following persistent concerns from health workers, patients, and residents about the condition of the stretch.

The exercise, undertaken with the Assembly's grader and other equipment under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), is intended to improve access to the hospital while authorities await the commencement of permanent reconstruction works.

The intervention comes months after doctors and nurses at the hospital raised concerns about the road's poor condition during a Mother's Day celebration attended by the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu.

Health workers reportedly complained that the road had become a major challenge for patients, especially during emergencies, due to its numerous potholes and uneven surface.

Following the visit, the MP publicly called on government authorities to prioritise the rehabilitation of roads in the constituency, particularly the road leading to the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

Speaking to the media during the reshaping exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East, Edmund Agboh, said the Assembly was responding to the concerns of residents and healthcare workers.

"The Member of Parliament directed that we take immediate steps to improve the condition of the road while waiting for the contractor to begin permanent works. Access to healthcare is important, and we cannot ignore the challenges patients and medical staff face on this stretch," he said.

Mr. Agboh explained that although the intervention is temporary, it will significantly improve movement to and from the hospital.

"Our priority is to make the road motorable and ensure that patients, ambulances and healthcare workers can access the facility without undue difficulty. We are hopeful that the contractor will soon move to site for the full reconstruction of the road," he added.

The Ga East DRIP Coordinator, Seth Agboyie, noted that the condition of the road had become a source of concern for both hospital users and surrounding communities.

"This road serves one of the most important healthcare facilities in the municipality. We have received numerous complaints from residents and health workers. That is why we have mobilised the equipment to reshape the road and improve conditions for commuters," he said.

According to him, the exercise forms part of broader efforts by the Assembly to improve road accessibility across communities within the municipality.

Residents who spoke to the media welcomed the intervention and expressed appreciation to the MP, the Municipal Assembly and the MCE for responding to their concerns.

For many of them, the road had become increasingly difficult to use, especially during the rainy season, affecting transportation and access to healthcare services.

"We are happy something is finally being done. The road has been a problem for years and we hope the permanent construction starts soon," a resident said.

While the reshaping exercise is expected to provide an interim relief, residents say they are looking forward to the commencement of full reconstruction works to provide a lasting solution to the challenges on the road

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