Registration opens for 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament

The 2026 edition of the JoySports Invitational Tournament is set to take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Following the success of the 2025 edition, this year's tournament promises another exciting day of corporate sports, networking and healthy competition, bringing together companies from across Ghana for a unique blend of fitness, teamwork and camaraderie.

Companies interested in participating can secure their slots by contacting Sleven on 0242376445 via WhatsApp or direct phone call. Registration forms are also available at the front desk of Joy FM or can be downloaded from MyJoyOnline.

Activities will begin with an energetic aerobics session at 6:00 a.m., giving participants the opportunity to warm up and prepare for a full day of competition while fostering team spirit among the participating organizations.

Throughout the day, companies will battle for honours across a range of sporting disciplines designed to promote teamwork, endurance and corporate pride. One of the fan-favourite events, the CEO's Penalty Shootout, returns after Denis Adutwum, CEO of The Luckiest Lottery, emerged victorious in the 2025 edition.

The popular Jama Contest will also make a return, with participating companies showcasing their creativity, coordinated chants and vibrant support. The most entertaining and spirited team will earn special recognition, adding colour and excitement to the day's activities.

Speaking ahead of the event, the General Manager of Sales and Customer Service at The Multimedia Group, David Max-Fugar, assured participants that this year's edition would surpass previous tournaments.

"We are expecting over 60 companies to register across the various disciplines, and I can assure all prospective participants that this year's edition will be bigger and better than ever. It's going to be fun, exciting and highly engaging. We are creating platforms that bring businesses together to network, build relationships and promote healthy lifestyles," he said.

The JoySports Invitational Tournament has established itself as one of Ghana's premier corporate sporting events, promoting workplace wellness, strengthening professional relationships and creating lasting business networks in a fun yet competitive environment.

Companies are encouraged to assemble their teams and register early for what promises to be another memorable edition.

The countdown to August 29 has officially begun!

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.