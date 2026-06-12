Death by neglect: Why building collapses continue to haunt Ghana

The collapse of buildings in Ghana has become an alarming and recurring tragedy that continues to claim lives, destroy property, and expose deep weaknesses within the country's construction and regulatory systems. Every collapsed structure leaves behind a trail of grief, yet the underlying causes remain largely unaddressed.

From residential buildings and churches to commercial structures under construction, Ghana has witnessed numerous building failures over the years. While natural disasters often receive the blame in other parts of the world, many building collapses in Ghana are largely preventable and stem from human failures rather than acts of nature.

A History of Preventable Tragedies

Several incidents across the country have highlighted the growing problem. Buildings have collapsed in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and other urban centres, often killing workers, occupants, and innocent bystanders. Investigations into many of these disasters have repeatedly pointed to similar causes: poor workmanship, substandard materials, unauthorized construction, weak supervision, and disregard for approved building plans.

The recurring nature of these incidents raises an uncomfortable question: Why do the same mistakes continue to occur despite repeated warnings and loss of lives?

Regulatory Failure at the Heart of the Problem

One of the greatest challenges facing Ghana's construction industry is the weak enforcement of building regulations. Ghana has building codes, planning regulations, and standards intended to ensure public safety. However, enforcement remains inconsistent and, in some cases, virtually nonexistent.

Many structures are occupied without undergoing the necessary inspections and approvals. A significant number of buildings across the country do not possess Certificates of Occupancy—the final legal document that confirms a building has been inspected and deemed safe for habitation or use.

In many developed countries, no building can legally be occupied without this certificate. Utility connections, insurance coverage, and business operations are often tied to proof of compliance. In Ghana, however, countless buildings are occupied immediately after construction with little regard for final certification.

The result is a growing inventory of structures whose safety has never been independently verified.

The Problem of Unqualified Artisans

Another major factor contributing to building failures is the widespread use of untrained and unlicensed artisans. While many Ghanaian craftsmen possess valuable practical experience, the construction industry has increasingly become populated by individuals who lack formal training and understanding of modern engineering standards.

Masons, carpenters, steel fixers, and contractors often undertake projects beyond their technical competence. In some cases, building owners employ the cheapest available labour without considering qualifications or experience.

Poor concrete mixing ratios, inadequate reinforcement, weak foundations, and improper structural modifications have all been identified as contributors to building failures.

Construction is not merely a trade; it is a technical discipline that directly affects human lives. When shortcuts are taken, the consequences can be fatal.

Shoddy Workmanship and the Culture of Cost-Cutting

The desire to reduce construction costs frequently leads to dangerous compromises. Some developers use inferior materials, reduce the quantity of reinforcement steel, or ignore engineering specifications to save money.

Others proceed with construction without engaging qualified architects, engineers, or quantity surveyors. Buildings originally designed for one or two storeys are sometimes extended beyond their structural capacity without professional assessment.

The pursuit of quick profits and lower costs often comes at the expense of public safety.

Lessons from Countries with Strong Building Safety Systems

Countries such as Australia, Norway , Japan and many advanced countries have significantly reduced building failures through rigorous regulation, professional accountability, and strict enforcement of construction standards.

In these countries:

Building permits are strictly monitored.

Construction stages undergo mandatory inspections.

Licensed professionals assume legal responsibility for designs.

Occupancy certificates are compulsory before use.

Violations attract substantial penalties and prosecution.

Construction workers receive standardized technical training and certification.

The emphasis is not merely on constructing buildings but on ensuring they remain safe throughout their lifespan.

What Ghana Must Do

Addressing the building collapse crisis requires more than public outrage after each tragedy. It demands comprehensive reforms.

First, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies must strengthen inspection and enforcement mechanisms. Unauthorized developments should be halted immediately, not after completion.

Second, the issuance and enforcement of Certificates of Occupancy should become mandatory. Buildings that fail to meet safety requirements should not be occupied.

Third, artisan training and certification programmes must be expanded. Construction workers should undergo regular competency assessments and licensing.

Fourth, developers and professionals who violate building regulations must face meaningful sanctions, including fines, suspension of licences, and criminal prosecution where negligence leads to loss of life.

Fifth, Ghana should establish a national digital building compliance database that tracks planning approvals, building permits, inspections, structural certifications, and occupancy permits. Such a system would improve transparency and accountability across the construction sector.

Finally, public education is essential. Property owners must understand that engaging qualified professionals and complying with building regulations is not an unnecessary expense but an investment in safety.

A Matter of Life and Death

Building collapses are not inevitable. They are symptoms of systemic failures that can be corrected through stronger institutions, professional accountability, and a national commitment to safety.

Every collapsed building tells a story of warnings ignored, regulations unenforced, and corners cut. Until Ghana prioritizes compliance over convenience and safety over shortcuts, the country risks witnessing more preventable tragedies.

The true cost of regulatory failure is not measured in concrete and steel. It is measured in human lives lost beneath the rubble.

About the Author

Dr. Noriss Kweku Hammah is a Planning and Development Analyst with expertise in urban planning, infrastructure development, environmental management, disaster risk reduction, and public policy. He writes extensively on sustainable development, governance, urban resilience, and national development issues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.