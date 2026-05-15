Photos: Otumfuo headlines Ghana Business Leaders Conclave at UPSA

Audio By Carbonatix
The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on Friday, May 15, hosted the Ghana Business Leaders Conclave, bringing together top business executives, policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and students for high-level discussions on leadership, innovation and national development.
The event was headlined by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose presence drew widespread attention from participants and the business community.
Also in attendance were the former Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Professor Joshua Alabi; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Yohunu; and other distinguished personalities from academia, government and industry.
The conclave provided a platform for engaging conversations on entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, youth empowerment, economic transformation and the role of education in shaping Ghana’s business future.
Students and young professionals had the opportunity to interact with experienced industry leaders and gain insights into leadership, innovation and career development.
Organisers said the initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry while inspiring the next generation of business and national leaders.
Below are some photos:
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