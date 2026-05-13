Chieftaincy committee seeks Otumfuo’s support to resolve rising chieftaincy disputes

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace to seek his advice and support in addressing the growing number of chieftaincy disputes across the country.

The Committee described the Asantehene as a key stakeholder in chieftaincy affairs not only in Ghana but across Africa and beyond.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chairman of the Committee, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, said the visit formed part of the Committee’s oversight responsibilities and stakeholder engagements aimed at gathering input on issues relating to chieftaincy, culture and religion.

He said the engagement was also to help the Asantehene better understand the Committee’s mandate.

Dr Asamoah noted that chiefs played key governance roles before the introduction of modern democratic systems, adding that the 1992 Constitution recognises and assigns important responsibilities to traditional authorities.

He said the Committee was particularly encouraged by concerns raised by the Asantehene, especially the need to prevent partisan politics from interfering in chieftaincy matters.

According to him, chieftaincy, culture and religion remain closely linked in promoting peace and national unity.

Dr Asamoah also raised concerns about the cost to the state of resolving chieftaincy disputes, particularly through security interventions. He suggested that part of these resources could be redirected to strengthen the capacity of the National House of Chiefs and Regional Houses of Chiefs to resolve disputes before they escalate.

Some members of the Committee also urged traditional leaders to stay away from active partisan politics to safeguard peace, fairness and national development.

The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South West, Elvis Osei Dapaah, called on chiefs to ensure fairness, transparency and neutrality in the discharge of their traditional duties, warning that political alignment could compromise impartiality in chieftaincy matters.

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