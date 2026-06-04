See rice as an economic asset – Veep Opoku-Agyemang urges African countries

Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged African leaders to view rice as a strategic economic asset.

Speaking at the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable in Accra, she said the conversation around rice goes beyond farming and should be viewed as part of a broader agenda for economic transformation and regional integration.

Joy News has more in this video story below;

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.