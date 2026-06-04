See rice as an economic asset – Veep Opoku-Agyemang urges African countries

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged African leaders to view rice as a strategic economic asset.
Speaking at the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable in Accra, she said the conversation around rice goes beyond farming and should be viewed as part of a broader agenda for economic transformation and regional integration.
Joy News has more in this video story below;
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
China cracks down on violence and misogyny in viral micro dramas
47 minutes
-
Starmer accuses Musk of trying to whip up division over Henry Nowak murder
58 minutes
-
African migrants flee into the mountains as South Africa’s xenophobic violence surges
1 hour
-
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery tops 700,000 barrels a day in test
1 hour
-
Mali offers millions for information on attackers
1 hour
-
Congo reports attack on Ebola burial team as cases rise
2 hours
-
Oil little changed on uncertainty over US-Iran peace deal
2 hours
-
Steven Spielberg believes we will discover aliens in our lifetime
4 hours
-
Marilyn Monroe auction features star’s make-up and gowns on 100th birthday
4 hours
-
Andrew was sub-letting Royal Lodge cottages, watchdog reveals
4 hours
-
‘World-first’ vaccine designed by artificial intelligence
4 hours
-
Zelensky proposes face-to-face talks in open letter to Putin
4 hours
-
Ex-wife of Dubai ruler’s nephew in custody, prosecutors say
4 hours
-
Guardiola quit ‘100 times’ in the past – Khaldoon
5 hours
-
What is happening with World Cup ticket prices?
5 hours