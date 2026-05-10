Agribusiness

No progress on Jadema Rice Mill over a year after Mahama’s promise

Source: Eliasu Tanko   
  10 May 2026 4:28am
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More than a year after President John Dramani Mahama promised the establishment of a rice mill in Jadema in the North East Region, residents are still waiting as the project remains stalled, with no visible construction or implementation on the ground.

The proposed rice mill, which was expected to boost local rice production, create jobs, and improve livelihoods for farmers in the area, has yet to move beyond the promise stage, raising growing concerns among residents and stakeholders.

Jadema, known for its vast rice farming potential, was earmarked for the project as part of broader efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains and support local farmers.

However, the delay has left some farmers questioning the government’s commitment to fulfilling the pledge.

In response, the North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, has acknowledged the lack of progress and says steps are now being taken to revive discussions around the project.

The Minister was speaking in Nalerigu during the maiden edition of the Government Accountability Series in the region.

According to him, the regional administration plans to initiate fresh engagements with the World Food Programme (WFP), identified as the sponsor of the rice mill initiative, to determine the way forward and address bottlenecks delaying implementation.

“Last month, their [WFP] Regional Coordinator came, and I raised the issue with her. She said she had also just reported it and would have to return to her office to trace the level it has reached,” he stated.

The Minister added that he intends to intensify efforts to ensure the realisation of the project, which he described as crucial to the development of the Mamprugu Moagduri District and the North East Region generally.

He further stressed that the government remains committed to ensuring the project materialises, noting that the rice mill could play a vital role in reducing post-harvest losses, improving rice processing capacity, and stimulating economic growth in the region.

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