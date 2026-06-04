BoG’s reforms on community banking aims to build well-capitalised banks – ARB Apex Bank MD

The Acting Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, Curtis William Brantuo, says community banking sector is currently undergoing major reforms under the leadership of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to build stronger, resilient, and well-capitalised banks capable of safeguarding depositor funds and supporting local economic development.

Speaking at the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Asutifi Community Bank on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Acherensua in the Ahafo region, he noted that the central bank's reforms should not be viewed as punitive measures, but rather as necessary interventions to reposition the sector for long-term sustainability and resilience.

Mr Brantuo indicated that ARB Apex Bank remains deeply committed to guiding member institutions through this regulatory transition.

He stated that the institution remains committed to supporting member banks through operational support, technology enhancement, risk management guidance, and capacity building during this transitional period.

A core highlight of the AGM was the remarkable financial recovery of Asutifi Community Bank during the 2025 financial year. Mr Brantuo commended the Board, Management, and Staff for their strategic discipline, which successfully reversed a loss before tax of approximately GH¢2.05 million in 2024 into a profit before tax of over GH¢3.59 million in 2025.

This turnaround reflects renewed management discipline, stronger revenue mobilisation, and an improved operational focus. The bank’s stated capital grew from GH¢1.25 million in 2024 to GH¢1.37 million in 2025.

While this capital growth signals rising shareholder confidence and deliberate efforts toward rebuilding the bank’s capital base, it still remains below the central bank's ultimate regulatory minimum target of GH¢5.0 million.

The Acting MD emphasised that capital adequacy has become one of the most critical issues confronting the sector, making capital restoration a business survival imperative rather than a mere regulatory obligation.

To bridge this gap, he outlined two critical strategic pathways the banks must strongly pursue.

Management must intensify deposit mobilisation, which remains the core of community banking, while simultaneously strengthening credit administration and loan recovery to counter sector-wide non-performing loans.

Furthermore, strict cost discipline is essential because the era where banks could survive with inefficient cost structures is over, meaning all future expenditure must be strictly tied to productivity.

The bank must also leverage digital and agency banking to scale transaction volumes and grow fee-based income, ensuring its long-term relevance in Ghana’s evolving digital financial ecosystem.

The Board must lead a vigorous shareholder campaign to attract additional equity participation from both existing shareholders and new investors, including local business owners, farmer groups, churches, professionals, and community associations.

Additionally, the bank should explore strategic partnerships with credible institutional investors who share the developmental vision of community banking.

"Investor confidence must continuously be strengthened through transparency, sound governance, and operational efficiency," Mr Brantuo concluded. "Investors commit capital where there is confidence in leadership and strategic direction."

On behalf of ARB Apex Bank, the Acting Managing Director congratulated the Board, Management, Staff, and Shareholders of Asutifi Community Bank on their progress and encouraged them to remain steadfast in the work ahead.

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