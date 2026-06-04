GMA clarifies KATH A&E congestion, says no emergency patients were turned away

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) did not turn away emergency patients during recent congestion at its Accident and Emergency (A&E) Centre, clarifying public concerns over temporary measures introduced at the facility.

According to the Association, the actions taken by hospital management were aimed at ensuring patient safety and maintaining quality of care, rather than denying emergency services.

In a statement issued on June 4, 2026, the GMA said it had engaged KATH management and reviewed information from staff following public discussions about the situation at the hospital.

“Following engagements with Management of KATH… it does not appear that the Hospital turned away emergency patients,” the Association stated.

The GMA explained that the temporary measures were intended to help redistribute patients to peripheral health facilities within the region while the hospital managed severe congestion at its A&E Centre.

It further referenced minutes from a June 2, 2026 meeting by the Regional Health Directorate, which indicated that coordinated steps were taken to address overcrowding and ease pressure on the facility.

According to the Association, the situation arose after patient numbers exceeded the emergency unit's designed capacity, necessitating immediate operational adjustments to safeguard critically ill patients already receiving care.

“This was to ensure patient safety and maintain quality of care for critically ill patients already receiving treatment,” the statement added.

The GMA noted that the situation at the facility has since improved significantly, with conditions at the Accident and Emergency Centre now stabilising.

While commending the response, the Association said the incident highlights persistent structural challenges within Ghana’s emergency healthcare system, particularly at major referral hospitals.

It stressed the need for broader reforms, including strengthening district hospitals, expanding emergency infrastructure, and improving ambulance and referral systems to reduce pressure on tertiary facilities such as KATH.

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