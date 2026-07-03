Light morning rain, afternoon thunderstorms expected across Ghana — GMET

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has predicted a mixed bag of weather conditions across the country on Friday, with light morning rain along the coast, mist over the middle belt, and thunderstorms expected nationwide by afternoon as an active rainstorm system moves in from neighbouring Nigeria.

According to the Agency's 18-hour forecast, issued at 0500 UTC and valid from 6am, coastal towns stretching from Aflao through Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim will begin the day with slight rain, with a 40 per cent probability of occurrence. Temperatures along the coast are expected to hover between 22°C and 24°C in the morning, climbing to a maximum of 30°C by afternoon.

Further inland, the middle belt — including Kumasi, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai — will experience misty conditions in the early hours, which forecasters warn could reduce visibility in forested and hilly terrain.

The Agency's duty forecaster, Fredrick Q. Cudjoe, noted that these areas would see temperatures rise from around 23°C or 24°C in the morning to as high as 33°C in the afternoon.

In the north, skies over Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa, Yendi, Bole, Damongo, Nalerigu and Jirapa will remain mostly cloudy through the morning, though the GMA has flagged a heightened chance of rainfall over Bolgatanga and Nalerigu, where a 40 per cent probability of rain has been recorded.

By afternoon, thunderstorm activity across the northern sector rises sharply, with places such as Wa and Jirapa carrying a 60 per cent probability of thunderstorms with rain.

The Agency's summary attributes the deteriorating conditions to developments of thunder and rain-bearing clouds engulfing the northern sector, compounded by an active rainstorm observed over Nigeria that is expected to propagate westwards and affect the North and transition belts later in the day. Regions likely to bear the brunt of this system include the Upper West, Upper East, North East, Savannah and Northern regions, all of which fall under the "Be Aware" and, in parts, "Low Risk" categories on the GMA's impact-based risk mapping.

Southern Ghana has not been spared either. Following the morning's intermittent drizzle, forecasters expect thunderstorms of varying intensities to develop across the south during the afternoon and evening hours, with cities such as Accra, Kasoa and Ho all carrying a 40 per cent probability of thunderstorms with rain by midday, rising into the evening.

By sector, the GMA's temperature outlook places minimum readings at 22°C along the coast and 23°C across the forest, transition and northern belts, with maximum temperatures reaching 30°C on the coast, 33°C in the forest and transition zones, and a high of 34°C in the northern sector — the warmest conditions recorded anywhere in the country on the day.

The Agency has also issued a rough sea advisory, rating conditions at sea as "Rough (2)" and cautioning fishermen and other sea travellers to exercise care.

The GMA's impact-based forecast, signed by the Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO), places several northern and transitional districts under "Be Aware" and "Low Risk" alerts through the day, with risk levels shifting geographically from morning to evening as the Nigerian rainstorm system advances into Ghanaian territory.

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