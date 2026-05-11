GMA pushes preventive health with nationwide wellness walk campaign

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged Ghanaians to embrace healthier lifestyles as part of efforts to reduce the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, using its biannual wellness walk to promote physical activity and preventive healthcare.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Junior Doctors Association of Ghana and other partners, was launched in Accra on Saturday, May 9, 2026, and brought together health professionals, policymakers and members of the public in a shared call for healthier living habits.

Speaking at the event, GMA President Ernest Yorke emphasised that doctors must extend their role beyond hospital consultation rooms to actively educate the public on prevention, stressing that lifestyle choices play a major role in disease control.

He encouraged regular physical activity and improved dietary habits, noting that “prevention is better than cure,” and called for sustained public education on maintaining good health through simple but consistent lifestyle changes.

Health Policy Advisor for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Norbert Kipo, also highlighted walking as an accessible and effective form of exercise, urging Ghanaians to prioritise daily physical activity as part of efforts to prevent chronic diseases.

He added that healthy living, combined with proper nutrition and exercise, remains key to reducing preventable illnesses, while reinforcing the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining good health.

Also speaking at the event, Head of the Dental and Medical Programme at the Ministry of Health’s Technical Coordination Directorate, Ernest Kunadu Asiedu, raised awareness about neonatal jaundice, urging parents to promptly seek medical attention when early signs such as yellowing of the skin or eyes are observed in newborns.

President of the Junior Doctors Association, Abu Sulemana Mohamed, described junior doctors as a key driving force behind the GMA’s initiatives, noting that the wellness walk also serves as a reminder for health professionals to prioritise their own wellbeing while advocating for preventive care among the public.

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