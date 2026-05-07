GMA calls for sustained investment in health system following Charles Amissah’s death report

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The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called for sustained and strategic investment in the country’s healthcare system, following the release of a ministerial investigative report into the death of Charles Amissah.
The deceased was a 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited, who was reportedly knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on February 6, 2026.
He was initially attended to by personnel from the National Ambulance Service, but later faced difficulties accessing emergency care and died.
In a statement issued on 7th May 2026 by President Prof. Dr. (Med) Ernest Yorke and General Secretary Dr. (Dent) Richard Selormey, the Association noted that the findings of the committee established by the Minister of Health had exposed “significant systemic weaknesses and longstanding gaps in emergency care delivery” in Ghana.
The GMA stressed that the conclusions of the report reinforce the urgent need for continuous investment in emergency systems, referral pathways, staffing, medical equipment, and accountability frameworks across health facilities, rather than isolated or ad-hoc interventions.
“These findings further reinforce the need for sustained investment in emergency systems, referral pathways, staffing, equipment, and accountability structures across our health facilities rather than ad-hoc measures,” the statement noted.
While acknowledging recommendations for disciplinary action against some doctors linked to the case, the Association cautioned that the publication of names of health workers on duty had shifted public attention towards individual blame rather than the broader structural challenges identified in the report.
The full statement by GMA
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