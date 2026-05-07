GMA raises concern over naming of doctors in Charles Amissah death report, calls for focus on systemic gaps

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed concern that the publication of doctors' names in the Ministerial Investigative Committee's report on the death of Charles Amissah is shifting public attention away from deep-rooted systemic failures in emergency care delivery.

In a communication to all members dated May 7, 2026, the GMA leadership acknowledged the report's findings, which identified "significant systemic weaknesses and longstanding gaps in emergency care delivery in Ghana."

The Association, however, warned that naming health workers who were on duty during the unfortunate incident has caused media discussions to focus "attention and attacks on these named individuals rather than the wider systemic issues."

"The GMA will immediately commence processes to secure an official copy of the report in order to properly review its findings and recommendations to guide our next course of action," the statement signed by GMA President Prof. Dr. (Med) Ernest Yorke and General Secretary Dr. (Dent) Richard Selormey said.

Charles Amissah's death, which occurred under circumstances that triggered public outrage, prompted the Health Minister to set up an investigative committee to examine what went wrong.

While the full details of the report have not yet been officially released by the Ministry, the GMA confirmed that it has recommended "urgent reforms" to address emergency care challenges.

The Association stressed that while it supports accountability and the highest standards of professional practice, any disciplinary processes must be "fair, transparent, evidence-based, and consistent with due process."

"We will provide appropriate support to any member who may be subject to disciplinary proceedings arising from this matter, in line with our mandate to protect the welfare, rights and professional integrity of our members," the GMA assured.

The doctors' group also urged all members "to remain calm and avoid speculations or public commentary that may prejudice the process or the reputation of colleagues."

The Association promised to engage affected colleagues and relevant authorities, and to keep members informed on further developments.

"Let us remain united, focused, and committed to improving emergency care in Ghana while safeguarding justice and fairness for all health professionals," the statement concluded.

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