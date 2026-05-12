Improve patient communication to rebuild public trust – GMA President to health professionals

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Prof. Ernest Yorke, has called on healthcare professionals to improve communication with patients and their families, saying stronger engagement is essential to restoring public confidence in Ghana’s health system.
According to him, although the healthcare sector continues to face operational challenges, many public complaints are often linked to poor communication rather than to a total lack of medical attention.
He stressed that patient feedback remains one of the clearest indicators of how healthcare services are perceived.
Prof. Yorke explained that in several situations, relatives of patients feel ignored even when medical personnel have engaged them, largely because the communication was not clear, detailed or personal enough.
He urged health workers to involve patients and families more actively in the treatment process so they can better appreciate the realities and pressures within the healthcare system.
Speaking on Channel One TV, Prof. Yorke said health professionals must reflect on how they communicate with patients and relatives.
“Sometimes it is just about communication. I have received calls from relatives that they have not been given the attention they need, but I later realised there has been some engagement, only that it was not personal enough for them to appreciate what was being done,” he stated.
He added that medical practitioners must make deliberate efforts to explain challenges and procedures to patients in a way that builds understanding and trust.
Latest Stories
-
Chinese company Huayou agrees to fund Ewoyaa mine development amid Atlantic Lithium takeover talks
6 minutes
-
61 out of 185 SOEs met April 30 deadline for submitting 2025 financial statements
8 minutes
-
Heath Goldfields to invest $20m into five-year community development plan
16 minutes
-
3i Africa Summit connects fintechs to investors, customers
20 minutes
-
GMA offers legal and mental health support to staff linked to Charles Amissah case
24 minutes
-
Okaikwei Central NPP executive allegedly assaulted after election meeting
29 minutes
-
A/R: 34-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of teenage boys at Kronum
34 minutes
-
Improve patient communication to rebuild public trust – GMA President to health professionals
38 minutes
-
Roads Ministry to sponsor training for heavy equipment operators
42 minutes
-
Okaikwei North Assembly deploys 24-Hour taskforce to sustain Lapaz decongestion
45 minutes
-
GMA president questions use of ‘medical negligence’ in Charles Amissah probe report
48 minutes
-
GWL recovers GH₵3.7m from illegal water users as crackdown intensifies
51 minutes
-
GWL intensifies pipeline repairs to reduce water losses in Accra, Tema
54 minutes
-
Ayawaso East aims for 100% pass in BECE
59 minutes
-
Three killed, 20 injured in crash on Kumasi-Accra Highway
1 hour