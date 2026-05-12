Improve patient communication to rebuild public trust – GMA President to health professionals

Professor Ernest Yorke

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Prof. Ernest Yorke, has called on healthcare professionals to improve communication with patients and their families, saying stronger engagement is essential to restoring public confidence in Ghana’s health system.

According to him, although the healthcare sector continues to face operational challenges, many public complaints are often linked to poor communication rather than to a total lack of medical attention.

He stressed that patient feedback remains one of the clearest indicators of how healthcare services are perceived.

Prof. Yorke explained that in several situations, relatives of patients feel ignored even when medical personnel have engaged them, largely because the communication was not clear, detailed or personal enough.

He urged health workers to involve patients and families more actively in the treatment process so they can better appreciate the realities and pressures within the healthcare system.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Prof. Yorke said health professionals must reflect on how they communicate with patients and relatives.

“Sometimes it is just about communication. I have received calls from relatives that they have not been given the attention they need, but I later realised there has been some engagement, only that it was not personal enough for them to appreciate what was being done,” he stated.

He added that medical practitioners must make deliberate efforts to explain challenges and procedures to patients in a way that builds understanding and trust.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.