DR Congo president hints at extending his term and delaying polls

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Félix Tshisekedi has said he may consider seeking a third term in office when his mandate expires in 2028.

Tshisekedi however said any extension of his presidency would only be done by consulting the people through a referendum. The law allows a maximum of two terms.

"I have not asked for a third term, but I'm telling you - if the people want me to have a third term, I will accept," he said on Wednesday.

He added that the elections may not be held on schedule because of the conflict in the east of the country. M23 rebels last year seized control of swathes of the North and South Kivu regions, including the key cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Tshisekedi said voting could not be organised without the two regions, adding that the timing of the elections would depend on how quickly the conflict is resolved.

"If we cannot end this war, unfortunately, we will not be able to hold the elections in 2028," Tshisekedi said at a press conference, just his second in the capital, Kinshasa, since being re-elected to office in 2023.

The event at State House overlooking the River Congo lasted more than three hours and was attended by over 200 journalists and supporters.

Congolese government forces have been battling the M23, widely believed to be backed by neighbouring Rwanda, as well as other local armed groups in eastern DR Congo for several years.

Rwanda denies supporting the M23 despite overwhelming evidence and says its military presence in the region is a defensive measure against threats posed by armed groups based in DR Congo.

The US sanctioned some Rwandan army commanders in March, accusing them of fuelling the DR Congo conflict, with fighting persisting despite a US-brokered peace deal.

Tshisekedi on Wednesday insisted that his priority was to restore peace through diplomacy before leaving office, but blamed Rwanda for obstructing progress.

He accused Rwanda of profiting from DR Congo's rich mineral resources and dragging its feet on implementing the agreement signed in Washington in December.

"It's going to take time, because Rwanda has long profited by looting resources, and that's why the negotiations are dragging on," he said.

He also addressed the recent sanctioning by the US of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, for allegedly supporting rebel groups.

He described the situation as "a real mess", lamenting that those who were once hailed as architects of democratic change had become "gravediggers".

Tshisekedi's remarks on extending his term follow recent accusations from the opposition and other groups that he was manoeuvring to stay in power beyond his two-term limit.

A bill was submitted to parliament in March that seeks to set out how a referendum should be organised.

Supporters frame the referendum bill as strengthening democracy, but critics see it as a calculated move to potentially revisit the legal provision that limits presidential term limits.

Any amendment to the constitution must be approved by referendum called by the president, unless a bill is approved by a three-fifths majority in parliament.

The opposition have warned that any attempt to amend the constitution would amount to a "constitutional coup".

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.