National | Photo Story

Photos from 2026 Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  30 May 2026 5:22pm
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The annual HitzFM Rep Ur Jersey event at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra kicked off in the early hours of the day, with fans steadily trooping into the venue to secure a place for the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

A large crowd of football enthusiasts gathered at the centre, which had been transformed into a vibrant fan zone with a giant screen mounted for the live broadcast of the final.

As the day progressed, the atmosphere grew livelier with supporters proudly dressed in jerseys of their favourite clubs, creating a colourful display of football culture.

Throughout the day, fans engaged in a range of activities, including football quizzes, soccer games, and FIFA video gaming competitions, adding excitement beyond the main match screening.

The interactive sessions kept the crowd entertained as anticipation built towards kick-off.

The gathering has once again reinforced Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey as one of Accra’s most vibrant football fan experiences, blending sport, music, and community celebration in one space.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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