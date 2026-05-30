Bijou Homes showcases affordable living at 2026 Open House Fair

Prospective homeowners and property investors were given an exclusive opportunity to explore affordable housing options and gain valuable insights into property acquisition at the 2026 Open House Fair organised by Bijou Homes at Apolonia City in the Adentan Municipality.

The event, which attracted home seekers, first-time buyers and investors, was designed to educate the public on the home-buying process, mortgage financing options and practical measures for avoiding fraudulent property transactions.

Set within the fast-growing and secure community of Apolonia City, the fair highlighted Bijou Homes' vision of providing quality, affordable housing in a well-planned residential environment within the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking at the event, the Manager of Bijou Homes, Aba Vera Bequaye, revealed that the company has developed 112 housing units, of which 80 have already been sold, reflecting strong market demand for the development.

She emphasised the estate's secure environment, noting that residents benefit from the comprehensive security infrastructure provided within Apolonia City.

One of the major attractions of the development is its affordability. According to Ms Bequaye, homes are currently priced between GH¢500,000 and GH¢600,000, with flexible payment options available through mortgage arrangements and instalment plans.

She explained that buyers can access mortgage facilities with repayment periods ranging from 10 to 15 years, making homeownership more attainable for many working professionals and families.

“If you are considering buying a property for business or personal use, you should be thinking about Bijou Homes,” she told participants.

A standout feature of the development is its future-proof design. Every property comes with additional land, allowing homeowners to expand their houses over time to accommodate one, two or even three extra bedrooms as family needs evolve.

The company currently offers modern single-bedroom housing units, each designed with room for future expansion, a feature that distinguishes the development from many conventional housing projects on the market.

With growing demand for secure, well-planned communities in Accra's emerging residential corridors, Bijou Homes is positioning itself as an appealing choice for buyers looking to combine affordability, convenience and long-term value.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.