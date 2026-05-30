GNFS warns of economic disaster if safety lapses occur at Kpone power enclave

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS)

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed concern over fire safety compliance within the Kpone industrial enclave, warning that a major fire outbreak in the area could have severe consequences for Ghana's energy security and economy.

Divisional Officer II (DO II) Ebenezer Yenzu, Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, said the enclave hosts critical state-owned and private installations, including power generation, oil, and gas facilities, making it one of the country's most sensitive industrial zones.

Speaking at an intersectoral review meeting organised by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), he identified key facilities within the enclave, including the Sunon Asogli Power Plant, Quantum LPG, and Quantum Oil, describing the area as a highly industrialised hub with significant fire risks.

According to him, failure by operators to strictly adhere to safety regulations could trigger a major industrial disaster with national implications.

“A major fire incident within the enclave could result in catastrophic shortages of oil and gas products and significantly affect electricity generation across the country,” he warned.

DO II Yenzu said the GNFS has therefore intensified inspections and enforcement activities within the enclave to ensure compliance with fire safety standards and emergency preparedness requirements.

He noted that the Service is working closely with facility operators to identify hazards, strengthen preventive measures, and reduce the risk of industrial fires.

Providing statistics on fire incidents within the region, DO II Yenzu disclosed that the Tema Region recorded 318 fire outbreaks between January and April 2026.

He said about a quarter of the incidents occurred within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, which is served by four fire stations located at Katamanso, Akuse, the Industrial Area, and Community 25.

The officer urged industries and businesses operating within the enclave to prioritise safety compliance, staff training, and the regular maintenance of fire prevention systems to safeguard lives, property, and critical national infrastructure.

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