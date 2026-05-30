Fans go wild at Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey as PSG retain UCL title in penalty thriller

The Aviation Social Centre in Accra was thrown into wild scenes of emotion as Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Champions League title after edging Arsenal in a tense penalty shootout during Hitz FM’s Rep Ur Jersey event.

What began in the early hours of the day as a steady gathering of football enthusiasts quickly transformed into a packed festival of jerseys, chants, and rivalry, with a giant screen mounted at the venue to broadcast the final live.

Arsenal had drawn first blood in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz, sending their supporters into early celebration. But PSG responded in the 65th minute when Ousmane Dembélé calmly converted to level the game and shift the momentum of the final.

Despite chances on both ends, neither side could find a winner in extra time, pushing the contest into a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

At the Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey, tension reached its peak as fans stood, prayed, and reacted to every kick. PSG held their nerve in the shootout, while Arsenal’s decisive final miss sealed their fate.

As the last penalty went in PSG’s favour, confirming their back-to-back Champions League triumph, the venue erupted.

PSG supporters burst into celebration, waving jerseys and chanting, while neutral fans soaked in the drama of a final decided on the finest margins.

The result crowned PSG as champions once again, successfully defending their title, as Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey delivered yet another unforgettable night of football, emotion, and shared fan experience in Accra.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.