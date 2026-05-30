National | Photo Story | Top Story

Fans go wild at Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey as PSG retain UCL title in penalty thriller

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  30 May 2026 7:29pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Aviation Social Centre in Accra was thrown into wild scenes of emotion as Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Champions League title after edging Arsenal in a tense penalty shootout during Hitz FM’s Rep Ur Jersey event.

What began in the early hours of the day as a steady gathering of football enthusiasts quickly transformed into a packed festival of jerseys, chants, and rivalry, with a giant screen mounted at the venue to broadcast the final live.

Arsenal had drawn first blood in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz, sending their supporters into early celebration. But PSG responded in the 65th minute when Ousmane Dembélé calmly converted to level the game and shift the momentum of the final.

Despite chances on both ends, neither side could find a winner in extra time, pushing the contest into a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

At the Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey, tension reached its peak as fans stood, prayed, and reacted to every kick. PSG held their nerve in the shootout, while Arsenal’s decisive final miss sealed their fate.

As the last penalty went in PSG’s favour, confirming their back-to-back Champions League triumph, the venue erupted.

PSG supporters burst into celebration, waving jerseys and chanting, while neutral fans soaked in the drama of a final decided on the finest margins.

The result crowned PSG as champions once again, successfully defending their title, as Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey delivered yet another unforgettable night of football, emotion, and shared fan experience in Accra.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group