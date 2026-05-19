Multimedia Group ramps up planning for 2026 Hitz FM ReP Ur Jersey experience

The Multimedia Group’s Sales and Marketing Department has intensified preparations for the 2026 edition of Hitz FM ReP Ur Jersey, the station’s flagship football viewing event that brings together fans, sponsors, and brands for one of the year’s biggest sports experiences.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, the event will see hundreds of football enthusiasts converge at the Aviation Social Centre to watch the UEFA Champions League Grand Final live on a giant screen.

The day is designed not just as a screening, but as a full-scale fan festival blending sport, entertainment, and brand engagement.

As strategic planning is underway with less than two weeks to go, the Sales and Marketing team has been holding a series of strategic sessions to ensure the 2026 edition sets a new benchmark.

The most recent meeting was held on Monday, May 18, and was chaired by Max Fuga, Manager of the Sales and Marketing Department, alongside his Deputy, Tettey Watson.

The focus of the discussions centered on sponsorship activation, audience experience, and operational logistics.

According to the team, the goal is to make this year’s finale the most interactive and memorable edition yet. More Games, Bigger Prizes, Star Appearances.

Building on the event’s reputation for fan engagement, the 2026 program will introduce additional side competitions across multiple sports and games.

Winners will walk away with attractive prizes provided by Hitz FM and its partners.

The expanded lineup includes: Volleyball, 5-a-side football, Ludo, Table tennis, Console and computer games.

The program is set to kick off at 10:00 AM with these side games, creating a lively atmosphere ahead of the main match screening in the evening.

Organizers expect to draw hundreds of fans from across the Greater Accra Region and beyond. In addition, several entertainment personalities have been invited to attend and interact with fans, adding a celebrity dimension to the day’s activities.

Their presence is expected to boost engagement and create more touchpoints for sponsors. A Decade-Old Tradition of Fan Experience.

Introduced over a decade ago, Hitz FM ReP Ur Jersey has grown into an annual highlight on Ghana’s entertainment and sports calendar.

The event offers a unique platform where football culture meets brand storytelling, giving sponsors direct access to a passionate, youthful audience in a relaxed, high-energy environment.

For sponsors, the event provides opportunities for on-ground activation, product sampling, branded competitions, and media visibility across Hitz FM’s radio and digital platforms.

For fans, it’s a chance to watch the biggest game in club football with fellow supporters, compete for prizes, and enjoy live entertainment in a safe, organized setting. Looking ahead, the Sales and Marketing Department says it is finalizing partnership deals with key brands in telecoms, beverages, and consumer goods, with further announcements expected in the coming days.

Hitz FM ReP Ur Jersey 2026 aims to deliver more than a match screening.

It’s positioned as a convergence point for sports fandom, brand innovation, and community engagement — reinforcing Hitz FM’s role as a leader in experiential marketing in Ghana.

For sponsorship and partnership inquiries, interested brands can contact the Multimedia Sales and Marketing Department through Hitz FM’s official channels.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.