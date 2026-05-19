Aflao Traditional Council opposes relocation of High Court

The Aflao Traditional Council in the Volta region has strongly opposed a proposal to relocate the High Court serving the Ketu South Municipality to Glidzi, insisting that any redevelopment must take place at the court’s current location.

The position was contained in a resolution adopted at an emergency meeting of the Council, where chiefs and elders expressed concern over what they described as an unjustified attempt to move the court from its long-established judicial enclave.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, Torgbui Nyakeli Tortsofia VII, Chief of Wudoaba and Left-Wing Divisional Head of the Aflao Traditional Authority, reiterated the traditional authority's collective stance.

It also disclosed plans to formally invite the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and some Assembly Members for further engagement on the matter.

While acknowledging the deteriorating condition of the existing High Court facility at Denu, the Council maintained that the challenge was infrastructural rather than geographical and should be addressed through reconstruction and expansion at the current site.

The Council argued that the present location remained the most accessible and strategically positioned for justice delivery within the southern corridor of the Volta Region, serving communities across Ketu South, Ketu North, Akatsi South, Akatsi North, and parts of the Anlo area.

According to the Council, relocating the court would create avoidable inconvenience for litigants, lawyers, security agencies, and other stakeholders, and could undermine efficient justice delivery.

It noted that Aflao, as a major border town and commercial hub, continued to experience rapid population growth and economic activity, which in turn contributed to a rising number of legal cases requiring proximity to judicial services.

The Council also raised concerns over what it described as a gradual removal of key judicial institutions from Aflao over the years, citing the relocation of both Magistrate and Circuit Courts from the area.

It said the proposed relocation of the High Court would further weaken access to justice in one of the most populous and economically active parts of the municipality.

The Council therefore called on the Judicial Service, the Ministry of Local Government, and other relevant authorities to reject the relocation proposal and instead prioritise the construction of a modern High Court complex within the existing enclave.

It assured stakeholders of its readiness to support efforts towards rebuilding the facility, including mobilising local support and partnerships to ensure the successful execution of the project.

The Council also urged the Ketu South Municipal Assembly to reconsider its position and engage traditional authorities and other stakeholders in broader consultations on the matter.

It cautioned that any decision taken without due regard for public sentiment and historical context could lead to dissatisfaction and affect public confidence in state institutions.

The Aflao Traditional Council reiterated its commitment to safeguarding access to justice and promoting balanced development within the municipality.

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