Tamale High Court to rule today in NDA corruption trial involving former officials

The High Court (Criminal Division) in Tamale is expected to deliver judgment today in the long-running corruption trial involving former officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) and others.

This is according to a statement shared by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on social media on Thursday, April 23.

The case, The Republic v. Sumaila Abdul Rahman & 3 Others, has been before the court for nearly four years and centres on alleged corruption and corruption-related offences linked to procurement processes under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The accused persons include Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, former Chief Executive Officer of the NDA; Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, former Deputy CEO (Operations); Patrick Seidu, former Deputy CEO (Finance and Administration); and Andrew Kuundaari, Chief Executive Officer of A&QS Consortium Ltd.

During the proceedings, a submission of no case filed by the accused was dismissed by the trial court.

An appeal against that ruling was also rejected by the Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision, allowing the trial to proceed to its final stage.

With the defence concluded and final addresses submitted, the court is now set to deliver its judgment today in a case that has drawn significant public interest over the years.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.