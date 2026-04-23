Tamale High Court to rule today in NDA corruption trial involving former officials

Audio By Carbonatix
The High Court (Criminal Division) in Tamale is expected to deliver judgment today in the long-running corruption trial involving former officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) and others.
This is according to a statement shared by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on social media on Thursday, April 23.
The case, The Republic v. Sumaila Abdul Rahman & 3 Others, has been before the court for nearly four years and centres on alleged corruption and corruption-related offences linked to procurement processes under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).
The accused persons include Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, former Chief Executive Officer of the NDA; Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, former Deputy CEO (Operations); Patrick Seidu, former Deputy CEO (Finance and Administration); and Andrew Kuundaari, Chief Executive Officer of A&QS Consortium Ltd.
During the proceedings, a submission of no case filed by the accused was dismissed by the trial court.
An appeal against that ruling was also rejected by the Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision, allowing the trial to proceed to its final stage.
With the defence concluded and final addresses submitted, the court is now set to deliver its judgment today in a case that has drawn significant public interest over the years.
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