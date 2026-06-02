NADMO, Zoomlion Unveil ‘No Do No Do’ Flood campaign

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited have launched a 12-week nationwide flood awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible waste disposal and reducing the impact of flooding during this rainy season.

The initiative, dubbed “No Do No Do,” seeks to educate the public on the dangers of indiscriminate waste disposal, particularly the practice of dumping refuse into drains and waterways, which authorities say remains a major contributor to flooding across the country.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday, June 2, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Dennis Adjannor Nartey, described blocked waterways and poor drainage systems as persistent challenges that continue to claim lives, destroy property and disrupt livelihoods whenever heavy rains occur.

According to him, flooding should not be viewed as an unavoidable natural disaster but rather as a preventable challenge that requires collective action from government institutions, private sector organisations and local communities.

“Flooding is not a natural disaster. It is a challenge we can solve when government, the private sector and communities work together,” Mr. Nartey stated, stressing the need for a coordinated national response to the problem.

He explained that the partnership between NADMO and Zoomlion will combine technology, community engagement and practical interventions to tackle the root causes of flooding.

Key activities under the campaign, he disclosed, will include drain desilting, community sensitisation, public education and the strengthening of early warning systems.

Mr. Nartey used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians, institutions and community leaders to embrace the “No Do No Do” message and make responsible waste disposal a daily habit.

He maintained that preventing floods required a collective commitment to protecting drains, safeguarding communities and preserving lives and property.

The General Manager of Governmental Affairs, Strategic Partnerships, Corporate Affairs, Media and Brands department at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Ms. Emma Adwoa Appiah Osei-Duah, said the campaign carries a simple but powerful message aimed at changing public behaviour and encouraging environmental responsibility.

“The message is clear: Don’t dump. Don’t block. Let water flow,” she said.

She lamented the fact that every rainy season Ghana suffers avoidable losses because drains and waterways become choked with waste.

Ms. Emma Osei-Duah emphasised that sustainable flood prevention begins with individual actions, adding that residents have a critical role to play in keeping their surroundings clean and ensuring that drainage channels remain free-flowing.

She noted that Zoomlion’s extensive experience in waste management, coupled with NADMO’s mandate in disaster preparedness and response, provides a strong foundation for a successful nationwide campaign capable of driving lasting behavioural change.

The campaign will feature intensive public education programmes, stakeholder engagements, community outreach activities and clean-up exercises in flood-prone communities across the country.

Organisers believe these efforts will help create greater awareness about the connection between poor sanitation and recurring floods.

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