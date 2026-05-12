NADMO cautions boat operators against overloading passengers

The Bono Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Fati Kine Lam, has cautioned boat transport operators to desist from overloading passengers to avoid disasters.

She urged fishing communities to also resist overloading fisherfolk and travellers by ensuring that boat operators stay within the weight limits of their boats whenever embarking on journeys.

Mrs. Lam gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the presentation of some life jackets to the Banda-Bongase fishing community in the Banda District of the Region.

The regional directorate of NADMO presented more than 100 reflective life jackets to the community, which uses the Bui Dam reservoir upstream.

Mrs. Lam urged operators to ensure that they do not exceed their boats’ passenger capacity or maximum weight in order to avert mishaps on the reservoir.

She emphasised that the government had prioritised general safety in fishing communities and remained committed to addressing their emerging challenges.

She advised operators to avoid speeding, explaining that they could be trapped by tree stumps in the reservoir, causing their boats to capsize.

“Always be mindful of weather signs and return to shore quickly as soon as weather conditions become unfavourable,” she urged.

Mrs. Lam stressed that adhering to safety protocols remained the best option and advised boat riders and passengers to always wear life jackets whenever travelling on the reservoir.

Earlier, Mrs. Lam interacted with and sensitised fisherfolk, fishmongers, traders, residents, traditional leaders, and boat operators at the Banda-Bongase fishing community, taking them through basic safety protocols.

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