Ghana deepens migration partnership as Interior Minister recieves EU-IOM equipment for NADMO

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to safe and well-managed migration, as the government received new operational equipment to support emergency response and migration management efforts.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, received the items on behalf of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) during the 2026 first quarter meeting of the National Coordination Mechanism on Migration (NCM) in Accra.

The equipment, funded by the European Union and donated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) under the ATTU project, is expected to strengthen Emergency Operation Centres, particularly in northern Ghana.

Addressing participants at the meeting, the Minister said the support would improve Ghana’s ability to manage internal displacement and protect vulnerable populations.

He said that the intervention would help reduce the risks faced by migrants, especially in the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of the NCM, describing it as “the most outstanding national platform” for coordinating migration efforts in the country.

He commended the six Technical Working Groups under the NCM for their role in advancing key areas such as border security, migration data management, regular labour migration pathways and the reintegration of returned migrants.

According to him, these efforts are crucial to meeting the targets of the UN Global Compact for Migration. “Setting up the NCM shows the government’s commitment to the GCM and to building a comprehensive migration governance structure for both internal and international migration,” he said.

The Minister further expressed appreciation to development partners for their continued support. He singled out the EU and IOM, urging all stakeholders to maintain close collaboration in the year ahead.

The donation is expected to enhance NADMO’s capacity to respond quickly to emergencies, particularly in areas prone to displacement along Ghana’s northern corridors.

Speaking at the event, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, said the equipment would help strengthen NADMO’s operational capacity and deepen its partnership with the Ministry of the Interior.

Similarly, the Head of Mission for IOM, Fatou Ndiaye, described the donation as a strategic investment in Ghana’s emergency response system.

She added that ongoing training programmes by IOM have already contributed to building NADMO’s capacity to manage crises.

In total, 100 items were presented, including drones, televisions, computers and laptops, to support monitoring, coordination and rapid response efforts.





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