Gov’t replaces illegal mining with cooperative scheme in Ellembelle

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is replacing illegal mining operations in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region with a Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.
The initiative forms part of measures to reduce illegal mining and its harmful impact on communities and water bodies.
Sector Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says the government remains determined to end illegal mining.
“We are helping start the responsible community mining so that the youth who wish to mine can do it responsibly, devoid of destruction to water bodies,” he said.
He spoke after handing over illegally mined land in the Ellembele District for reclamation.
The Western Region holds some of the country’s largest gold deposits. While licensed companies operate in the area, illegal mining remains widespread. At Nkroful, Anwia and Bokazo alone, about 800 acres of land have been destroyed.
Beyond reclamation, the Ministry is working to transition miners into sustainable livelihoods.
Small-scale miners’ intervention
Small-scale miners in the area are also developing the Anwiah Teleko Bokazo Responsible Cooperative Mining site with government support.
The site, an abandoned pit of Adamus Mining, was transferred for the proposed cooperative. Since abandonment, it has collected large volumes of water. The community, together with the Ministry, has deployed machinery to dewater it.
Francis Awuah, Assembly Member for Anwian Electoral Area, said sponsors and stakeholders are speeding up the process. “Machines deployed to dewater the mine pit are still at work and we will complete the dewatering very soon,” he said.
After dewatering, key facilities will be installed. These include a clinic, offices and changing rooms.
Miners expected to work at the site have already received training from the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.
Public Relations Officer of RCOMSDEP, Johnson Afful, said safety standards will be strictly followed before operations begin. “Since we ensure all safety measures are deployed in the mine, we will check if all things are standard before operations,” he explained.
The community has accepted the standards set by RCOMSDEP and is working to meet them.
Minister Buah reaffirmed government’s support to make the site functional.
He said the Ministry will help fast-track dewatering and provide gold processing equipment for the cooperative.
“We know that you are close to finishing the pumping, we are going to fast track it. The good news is that we are bringing the first set of processing machines to Ellembelle to support the cooperative mining program,” he added.
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