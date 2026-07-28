Ghana cannot arrest its way out of Galamsey – A case for medium scale mining revolution

For nearly two decades, Ghana has fought an expensive and exhausting war against illegal mining. Governments have changed, task forces have been deployed, excavators have been seized, rivers have been patrolled by soldiers, and countless operations have been launched with promises to end galamsey once and for all.

Yet despite the billions of cedis spent on enforcement, illegal mining continues to expand, forests continue to disappear, and rivers that once sustained farming communities have become polluted with mercury and silt.

The truth is uncomfortable but unavoidable: Ghana cannot arrest its way out of the galamsey crisis.

The recent decision by the Minerals Commission to revoke more than 300 irregular small-scale mining licenses in 2026 was an important regulatory intervention. It signaled that the era of weak oversight and politically connected licensing could no longer continue.

However, while licence revocations and military operations may temporarily disrupt illegal mining activities, they do not solve the underlying problem. Enforcement removes miners from one location, but without a viable legal alternative, many simply relocate and continue mining elsewhere. The cycle repeats itself.

If Ghana genuinely intends to win the fight against illegal mining, it must move beyond a strategy centred almost exclusively on punishment. The country needs a new framework that combines strong enforcement with structured economic inclusion. The challenge is not simply to stop people from mining illegally; it is to make legal mining more attractive, accessible and profitable than illegal mining.

The Economic Reality Cannot Be Ignored

Too often, discussions about galamsey focus only on environmental destruction. While those concerns are entirely justified, they tell only half the story.

Artisanal and small-scale mining has become one of the largest employers in Ghana. It supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of households directly and many more indirectly through transportation, food vending, equipment maintenance, trading and other services. In many mining communities, it represents the only reliable source of income for young people who have few alternative employment opportunities.

For many rural families, illegal mining is not driven by criminal intent but by economic necessity. Where agriculture has become less profitable, industries are absent, and unemployment remains high, mining offers immediate cash income.

It is therefore unrealistic to expect communities to abandon mining without providing an equally viable economic alternative.

This explains why repeated military operations have produced only temporary successes. Destroying equipment or arresting miners may interrupt production for weeks or months, but unless livelihoods are replaced, miners inevitably return. The economic incentives remain stronger than the legal risks.

This is perhaps the greatest weakness in Ghana's current anti-galamsey strategy. It treats miners primarily as offenders when many are also entrepreneurs operating outside a regulatory framework that they often cannot access.

Why the Current Licensing System Is Failing

Ghana already has legal provisions for small-scale mining, yet thousands continue to operate illegally. This suggests that the problem lies not only with enforcement but also with the design of the regulatory system itself.

Obtaining a legal mining concession is often expensive, technically demanding and administratively slow. Prospecting requires geological surveys that many local miners cannot afford. Licensing procedures are highly centralised and frequently involve lengthy bureaucratic processes.

Access to formal finance is extremely limited, forcing miners to depend on informal financiers who often dictate production methods and encourage environmentally destructive practices.

Without affordable credit, legal land access and technical support, many miners conclude that operating illegally is the only practical option. This institutional gap has created an unintended consequence. Ghana's mining laws recognise two extremes: artisanal or small-scale mining on one end and large multinational mining companies on the other. Between these two lies a sizeable group of indigenous operators who have expanded beyond traditional artisanal methods but lack the capital and capacity to compete with large mining companies.

These operators occupy a legal grey area. Many possess machinery, employ dozens of workers and generate significant production, yet they remain excluded from an appropriate regulatory category. Consequently, some drift into illegality despite possessing the potential to become legitimate businesses. This is where policy innovation becomes essential.

A Missing Middle in Ghana's Mining Economy

Rather than viewing every informal miner as an environmental criminal, Ghana should recognise that many represent potential local enterprises waiting to be formalised. The country needs a new legal category; a medium-scale mining licence designed specifically for organised Ghanaian mining cooperatives.

Such a category would bridge the enormous gap between under-capitalised artisanal mining and capital-intensive multinational concessions.

It would acknowledge that mining enterprises evolve over time and require regulatory frameworks that evolve with them. Instead of forcing growing indigenous operators into illegality, government should create a pathway that rewards compliance with improved access to finance, secure tenure and modern technology.

Formalisation must become an economic opportunity rather than merely a legal obligation.

A Different Philosophy: Partnership Instead of Perpetual Conflict

The proposed medium-scale framework represents a fundamental shift in how the state relates to local miners. Instead of viewing mining communities primarily as enforcement targets, government would recognise compliant operators as economic partners.

The philosophy is simple. Those who choose to operate legally should receive meaningful incentives. Those who refuse should face increasingly stringent enforcement. This balanced approach combines what policy experts often describe as "the carrot and the stick. “The carrot includes secure access to mineralized land, affordable financing, technical training and predictable licensing.

The stick includes strict environmental standards, digital monitoring, severe penalties for violations and mandatory land restoration. Rather than weakening environmental regulation, this approach actually strengthens compliance because miners gain valuable legal benefits that they would risk losing through illegal conduct.

Formal Businesses Create Accountability

One of the biggest challenges in regulating illegal mining is that many operations have no formal legal identity. They operate as informal groups with no registered ownership, financial records or corporate accountability, making it difficult for regulators to enforce environmental laws or prosecute those responsible for environmental damage.

When mining activities pollute rivers or destroy farmlands, there is often no identifiable entity that can be held legally responsible.

A medium-scale cooperative licensing system would change this by requiring mining groups to register as recognised business entities under Ghanaian law.

Registered cooperatives would have identifiable directors responsible for environmental compliance, worker safety and financial reporting. As formal businesses, they would maintain bank accounts, pay taxes, keep proper records, obtain insurance and access commercial financing. More importantly, they would have valuable assets and reputations to protect.

Once miners own legally secured concessions and invest in expensive equipment, environmental destruction becomes economically self-defeating because it reduces the value of their own businesses. Formalisation therefore creates stronger incentives for responsible mining than enforcement alone.

Financing the Transition

Access to finance remains one of the greatest barriers preventing illegal miners from entering the formal sector. Many operators depend on foreign financiers who provide excavators and working capital in exchange for future gold production.

These arrangements encourage rapid extraction with little regard for environmental protection or long-term sustainability.

Government can break this cycle by expanding institutional financing through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and commercial banks.

Instead of financing individuals, support should be directed towards registered mining cooperatives that meet strict governance and environmental standards. Funding should prioritise mercury-free processing equipment, geological surveys, safety training and environmentally responsible technologies. Such support should not be viewed as a subsidy but as an investment that transforms an informal economy into a tax-paying, export-generating and environmentally compliant mining sector.

Political Courage Will Determine Success

The technical aspects of reform are relatively straightforward. The real challenge lies in political leadership. Success will require government to move beyond short-term military operations that generate headlines but rarely produce lasting solutions.

It will also require confronting powerful interests that benefit from the current system. Illegal financiers, gold smugglers and individuals who exploit weaknesses in the licensing process all profit from regulatory uncertainty. Any serious attempt to formalise the sector and strengthen accountability will inevitably threaten these entrenched interests.

That is precisely why meaningful reform requires political courage. Sustainable change cannot occur without a willingness to prioritise long-term national interests over short-term political convenience.

Local Ownership Creates Responsible Mining

Perhaps the greatest strength of the proposed medium-scale framework is its emphasis on Ghanaian ownership. For decades, mining communities have watched enormous wealth leave their districts while poverty, unemployment and environmental degradation remain. The people living closest to Ghana's mineral resources have often benefited the least from them.

Giving local miners legal ownership of organised mining enterprises changes this dynamic completely.

When communities have secure concessions, registered businesses and valuable assets to protect, they develop a direct economic interest in managing those resources responsibly. Protecting rivers becomes synonymous with protecting business investments, while preventing illegal encroachment becomes essential for safeguarding shareholder value.

Ownership therefore creates accountability. Rather than treating mining as a temporary opportunity for quick profits, licensed cooperatives begin to view their concessions as long-term business assets capable of generating sustainable income for future generations.

Responsible environmental management becomes good business practice rather than merely a legal requirement.

Protecting Rivers While Supporting Livelihoods

The greatest strength of the proposed model is that it removes the perceived conflict between environmental protection and economic development.

Modern mercury-free gold recovery technologies already exist, while advances in drone surveillance and satellite monitoring now make continuous oversight of mining concessions both practical and affordable. These technologies enable regulators to detect illegal activities quickly while supporting responsible operators.

The licensing framework should also require every cooperative to contribute a percentage of its revenue into an environmental reclamation fund dedicated to restoring mined-out lands and protecting water bodies. Preventing pollution through responsible mining is far less costly than rehabilitating contaminated rivers and degraded forests after the damage has occurred.

Ghana now stands at a defining moment. The nation can continue repeating the costly cycle of crackdowns followed by renewed illegal mining, or it can seize this opportunity to build a modern indigenous mining industry that protects rivers, creates decent jobs, strengthens local enterprise and ensures that Ghana's mineral wealth benefits Ghanaians first.

The future of mining should not be measured by the number of excavators seized, but by the number of responsible Ghanaian businesses created. By combining modern technology, environmental accountability and sustainable livelihoods, Ghana can build a mining sector that protects both its natural resources and the communities that depend on them.

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E-mail: ybadubrempong@gmail.com

Contact: 0543809425

Yaw Boampong Adu-Brempong, Esq is a lawyer and a native of Adansi Odumasi, who spent his early and formative years in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, the heartbeat of Ghana talk of gold. His understanding of the issues is shaped not merely by study but by an indigenous relationship with the mining community. He carries a longstanding interest in mineral resources and is keenly invested in shaping policy towards more responsible and sustainable mining practices.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.