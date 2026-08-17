Aksa case should ordinarily be handled by OSP, not EOCO – Manhyia South MP



The Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, says the Aksa bribery case should ordinarily fall within the mandate of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) rather than the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story, the MP questioned the government's suggestion that EOCO lead the investigation, arguing that the nature of the allegations makes the OSP the more appropriate institution to handle the case.



"If you look at the basis for which the OSP was established to prosecute persons who are public officers or politically exposed persons, ordinarily the matter should go to the OSP," he said.

His comments come after Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai defended the decision to allow EOCO to lead the Aksa investigation, arguing that the case extends beyond bribery and corruption to include possible money laundering offences that fall within EOCO's mandate.



The Deputy Attorney General also rejected suggestions of a cover-up, insisting that no one would be shielded from accountability if investigations establish wrongdoing.



However, Nana Awuah maintained that the OSP was specifically created to investigate and prosecute corruption involving public officials and politically exposed persons, making it the institution best suited to handle the case.



He noted that the case involves allegations against individuals who held public office, including a former Minister for Power, and that claims have also been made regarding the possible involvement of a relative of President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, these factors strengthen the argument for the OSP to take charge of the investigation.



He, however, stressed that he was expressing his views cautiously.



"Ordinarily, and I'm saying that with caution, the matter should go to the Office of the Special Prosecutor," he stated.



NPP has no confidence in the Attorney General



Nana Awuah also defended the New Patriotic Party's position that it lacks confidence in Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine.



He said the party's concerns are based on what it considers a pattern of conduct that raises questions about transparency and accountability.



"Nothing stops the NPP as a party from telling Ghanaians that we don't have confidence in the Attorney General," he said.



"We didn't do so in a vacuum. We made reference to a litany of cases where the Attorney General has conducted himself in a manner that lacks candour."



The MP cited the Unibank case as one example.



According to him, the Attorney General failed to provide Parliament with details relating to the decision to discontinue the prosecution of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



He argued that greater transparency should have accompanied such a significant legal decision.



"Even when the Attorney General was required by way of a question to come and give Parliament details regarding the discontinuation of the case, he refused to disclose the report he claimed to have inherited, which allegedly indicated that there was no basis for the prosecution," he said.





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