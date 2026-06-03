Chief Imam calls for peace, reconciliation over Eid-ul-Adha dispute

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has appealed for calm, unity and reconciliation among members of the Ahlussunnah Wal Jamaah (ASWAJ) following disturbances that marred this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Accra.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the revered Islamic leader expressed concern over the confusion that erupted within sections of the Muslim community during the Eid festivities, describing the development as unfortunate and contrary to the spirit of the sacred occasion.

The statement, signed by his Personal Assistant, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo, indicated that the dispute stemmed from longstanding disagreements relating to leadership legitimacy, constitutional interpretation and financial accountability within the Ahlussunnah fraternity.

According to the statement, tensions heightened on Eid day over the question of which of the two Deputy National Imams of Ahlussunnah was authorised to lead the special congregational prayer at the forecourt of Parliament House in Accra.

The National Chief Imam described the incident as a painful irony, noting that Eid-ul-Adha is traditionally a period devoted to worship, thanksgiving, sacrifice, reflection and the strengthening of communal bonds.

"He therefore calls on the factions involved to allow peace and reconciliation to prevail," the statement said.

Preserve harmony

The Chief Imam further emphasised the importance of maintaining cordial relations among Muslims, particularly in a country widely recognised for its religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among different faiths.

He observed that Ghana's reputation for interfaith harmony should serve as a model for fostering stronger intra-faith unity among Muslims.

"The Grand Imam contends that in a country defined by interfaith harmony of global repute, intra-faith cordiality should be a celebrated norm," the statement noted.

He also urged members of the Ahlussunnah community, especially the youth, to demonstrate respect for constituted leadership and avoid actions capable of deepening divisions within the Muslim Ummah.

Criticism must be respectful

Addressing concerns over public exchanges among rival groups, Sheikh Sharubutu stressed that while Islam encourages constructive criticism and accountability, such engagements must be conducted within the bounds of decency and respect.

"In the wisdom of His Eminence, Islam endorses criticism, but Muslims are obliged to criticize within the confines of decency, rationality, humility, and legality," the statement said.

The Chief Imam further cautioned against the use of offensive language and personal attacks in the name of leadership criticism.

"Indeed, language vulgarism in the name of leadership criticism is incompatible with Islamic moralism," he emphasised.

Call for patience

The respected cleric also appealed to leaders on all sides of the dispute to exercise patience, tolerance and forgiveness as efforts continue to resolve the impasse.

According to him, disagreements are inevitable in every organisation, but the true test of leadership lies in the ability to find peaceful and lasting solutions.

"He contends that the failure of Ahlussunnah will not be judged by the possibility of conflicts among them, but by the impossibility of solutions to the conflicts," the statement said.

To facilitate reconciliation, the National Chief Imam declared his readiness to support efforts aimed at finding an amicable settlement through both religious and secular mechanisms.

He, however, stressed that the responsibility for restoring peace rests with all stakeholders within the Ahlussunnah community.

Quranic admonition

In a concluding appeal, Sheikh Sharubutu urged Muslims to be guided by the teachings of the Holy Quran and prioritise brotherhood, unity and mutual respect.

He cited Quran 49:10, which states: "The believers are but brothers, so make reconciliation between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy."

The Chief Imam prayed for unity, peace and divine guidance for the Muslim community, expressing the hope that the unfortunate events surrounding the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations would serve as an opportunity for reflection and renewed commitment to harmony.

"May Allah unify and bless the Ummah. Ameen," the statement concluded.

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