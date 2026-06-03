We don’t see inflation increasing above 5% by December 2026 – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is optimistic inflation will not go beyond 5% by the end of the year.
He, however, sees inflation rising further in the coming months, from the current 3.4 % due to developments in the Middle East and rising crude prices.
The finance minister disclosed in an interview with Bloomberg in London.
According to him, the government has implemented measures to stabilise the economy, and so far, the country has managed those shocks well.
He was, however, worried about the rising fuel prices and the impact on the country’s balance of payment, since the country will have to use more forex from the reserves to shore up the cedi.
“We are also worried about the impact on fertiliser and how that could also affect farming”, the minister noted
Ghana’s Growth Numbers for 2026
The finance minister in the 2026 Budget projected that Ghana will end the year with a growth rate of 4.8%. However, speaking in an interview with the Bloomberg, Dr. Ato Forson said the projection may be higher, based on current developments.
“We have seen some interesting developments in the oil and gas sector; that will impact the GDP [Gross Domestic Product] numbers at the end of this year”.
The minister added that he will revise the numbers when he present the Mid-Year Budget Review in July 2026”.
On the government’s decision to request for Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI ), after the completion of the Extend Credit Facility with the International Monetary Fund, Dr. Forson said the aim is to sustain the recent gains and assure investors of the government’s fiscal discipline going forward.
The minister also anticipated an improved investment grade after the completion of this Policy Coordination Instrument.
“Our investment grade has been improving over the past years, and we should look forward to hitting BBB after this initiative,” the finance minister added.
The finance minister also disclosed that the government will use the Mid-Year Budget Review to announce its New Economic Policy programe, aimed at stabilising recent gains, while pressing ahead with the needed reforms.
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