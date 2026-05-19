National

NADMO clears fallen tree at Ataala Junction after heavy rainfall

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 May 2026 1:45pm
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A large tree has fallen at Ataala Junction near the Achimota Golf Club in Accra following heavy rains experienced yesterday morning.

The incident temporarily disrupted vehicular movement in the area as the fallen tree blocked portions of the road.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) swiftly responded to the situation and has since been working to cut the tree into manageable pieces and clear the road to restore smooth and safe traffic flow.

Officials say the coordinated effort is aimed at ensuring the road is fully reopened and preventing further inconvenience to motorists and residents in the area.

As part of precautionary measures, NADMO, in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has identified several aged trees within the vicinity for pruning to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.

A roadside signage and a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were also damaged during the incident. The ECG is currently working to replace the affected infrastructure.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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