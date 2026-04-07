NADMO issues alert on Chlorine gas leak at Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant

Residents of Mankessim, Enyanmaim, Baifikrom, and surrounding communities have been urged to follow safety guidelines following a chlorine gas leak at the Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Disaster Management Committee confirmed the incident, noting that it prompted an immediate emergency response involving multiple state institutions.

In a statement, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood Mensah, Central Regional Director of NADMO and Secretary to the Committee, said the situation has been brought under control, though technical teams remain on-site to fully contain and neutralise the leak.

The response effort involves personnel from the Ghana Water Company Limited, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Health Service, NADMO Central, and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

Authorities explained that chlorine gas is denser than air and tends to settle close to the ground. Residents who detect a strong bleach-like smell have been advised to move to higher ground or relocate in the direction of the wind.

For those unable to leave the area, officials recommend staying indoors, closing all doors and windows, and sealing openings with damp cloths to limit exposure. The public has also been cautioned to avoid low-lying areas such as valleys, trenches, and basements, where the gas can accumulate.

Health experts warned that exposure may cause eye irritation, blurred vision, skin redness, coughing, and breathing difficulties. Anyone affected is advised to rinse their eyes with clean water for at least 15 minutes, wash exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water, and seek fresh air immediately if breathing becomes difficult.

Medical teams at Mankessim Catholic Hospital and other nearby facilities have been placed on standby to manage potential cases. Residents experiencing symptoms have been urged to seek prompt medical care.

The Disaster Management Committee has also appealed for calm and asked residents to stay clear of the immediate area around the treatment plant to allow emergency teams to work efficiently.

Meanwhile, NADMO officials and Disaster Volunteer Groups have been deployed to support residents and ensure orderly movement where necessary. Authorities say updates will be provided as efforts continue to secure and isolate the affected chlorine cylinders.

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