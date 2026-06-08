Osu building demolished after structural failure raises safety concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
A multi-storey building in Osu has been demolished by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) following a partial collapse that raised fears of a complete structural failure.
The demolition exercise, carried out on Monday, June 8, involved officials from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, who declared the more than 50-year-old structure unsafe and a significant risk to public safety.
Excavators were deployed to the site to bring down the weakened building after engineers and emergency officials assessed it as structurally unsound.
The decision follows the building's partial collapse on Sunday, an incident that sparked panic among residents and business owners in the area and prompted an emergency response from the authorities.
Officials said the demolition was necessary to prevent further collapse and protect lives and property, particularly given the building's location in the busy commercial enclave of Osu.
The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by emergency management agencies to eliminate dangerous structures that pose a threat to the public, especially in the wake of recent building collapses in parts of the Greater Accra Region.
Authorities are expected to continue assessments of other ageing structures to ensure compliance with safety standards and avert similar incidents.
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