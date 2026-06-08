National

Osu building demolished after structural failure raises safety concerns

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  8 June 2026 5:26pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A multi-storey building in Osu has been demolished by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) following a partial collapse that raised fears of a complete structural failure.

The demolition exercise, carried out on Monday, June 8, involved officials from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, who declared the more than 50-year-old structure unsafe and a significant risk to public safety.

Excavators were deployed to the site to bring down the weakened building after engineers and emergency officials assessed it as structurally unsound.

The decision follows the building's partial collapse on Sunday, an incident that sparked panic among residents and business owners in the area and prompted an emergency response from the authorities.

Officials said the demolition was necessary to prevent further collapse and protect lives and property, particularly given the building's location in the busy commercial enclave of Osu.

The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by emergency management agencies to eliminate dangerous structures that pose a threat to the public, especially in the wake of recent building collapses in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

Authorities are expected to continue assessments of other ageing structures to ensure compliance with safety standards and avert similar incidents.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group