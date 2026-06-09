NADMO director appeals to chiefs to protect flood-prone lands

The NADMO director for Twifo- Atti-Morkwa District, James Pra, has cautioned traditional leaders to refrain from selling waterlogged areas for development purposes.

During a media briefing at a clean-up event in Twifo Praso, he stated that selling such lands without recourse to the risks they posed could lead to severe flooding during the rainy season, with its attendant disasters.

The District Environmental Health Officer, Richard Senyo, also advised Ghanaians to properly manage their waste, emphasising the increased risk of diseases like cholera during the rainy season.

“Improper waste disposal not only affects the immediate areas but also poses a health risk to surrounding communities,” he noted.

Isaac Yawson, the District Chief Executive, reiterated the district's commitment to organising monthly clean-up exercises to rid the area of filth.

He encouraged Ghanaians to take the initiative in maintaining a clean environment, rather than relying solely on government directives and action.

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