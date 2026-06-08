’16 buildings within Greater Accra Region to be demolished’ – Interior Minister announces

The Interior Minister, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has disclosed that 16 structurally compromised buildings across the Greater Accra Region have been earmarked for demolition as authorities intensify efforts to avert further building-related disasters.

The announcement follows the collapse of a three-storey structure at Avenor in North Kaneshie on Sunday, June 7, which resulted in the deaths of two people and left three others injured.

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of ageing and poorly maintained buildings within the capital.

Speaking to journalists during an inspection of the disaster scene, Mr Muntaka said the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had identified several buildings deemed unsafe for occupation.

He explained that steps were already being taken to evacuate occupants before demolition works commenced.

According to the Interior Minister, the planned exercise forms part of a broader strategy to minimise preventable disasters and safeguard lives and property.

He stressed that while some emergencies may be unavoidable, authorities have a responsibility to address known risks, adding that stricter enforcement of building safety regulations remains critical to preventing future tragedies.

“Currently, NADMO has identified about 16 buildings within the Greater Accra Region that have to come down. We are going to ensure that, coming into the week, they will go and get all those buildings down."

“We are currently doing the evacuations, and they must bring all those buildings down. I mean, some things are natural, and God will take care of the supernatural, but for the natural ones, we have to take care of them.”

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