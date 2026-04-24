Keta NADMO empowers women on disaster preparedness

The Municipal Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Keta, the Volta Region, has empowered women to build a resilient community through disaster preparedness awareness efforts.

The educative move by the Keta NADMO during the gathering at the Living Hope Society at Tegbi-Ashiata emphasised the importance of staying alert to weather conditions, particularly as the rainy season approaches, with a high risk of hazards.

Mr Wonder Setsofia Deynu, the Keta Municipal Director of the NADMO, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the engagement focused on practical steps to preventing disasters.

The engagement was also part of the Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society of the A.M.E. Zion Church, Keta District’s Missionary Mass Meeting.

“We engage and educate participants on how to identify safe shelters, de-silting gutters to prevent flooding, securing roofing sheets, and cutting down weak or trapped trees to minimise any unforeseen risks ahead during the upcoming rainy season,” he said.

Mr Deynu further noted that fire safety was also a key area of discussion, with emphasis on the proper handling and safe placement of gas cylinders in homes and institutions to prevent fire outbreaks.

He said that the session highlighted the critical role women and children play in championing disaster preparedness and risk reduction strategies as volunteers for Keta NADMO to safeguard the communities from unexpected disasters.

The Keta NADMO Director also expressed sincere appreciation to the leadership of the Society for the invitation and warm reception, and encouraged groups, institutions, churches, and community associations to invite Keta NADMO to their gatherings for similar educational engagements.

“The engagement is a testament to the importance of community involvement in disaster preparedness. Empowering women with the necessary knowledge and skills can help us build a safer and more resilient community,” he said.

He noted that disaster preparedness was a collective responsibility and that the efforts by the Keta Municipal NADMO were a step in the right direction, with a full commitment to educating the communities on disaster risks and prevention strategies.

He said the activities also highlighted the vulnerability of women and children during disasters, which needed more emphasis in targeted interventions, and that engaging women in disaster preparedness could enable NADMO to address some critical issues.

Mr Deynu stressed that the engagement would serve as a model for other organisations in the area to follow, and that, by working together, the organisations could build a culture of disaster preparedness and reduce the risks associated with natural disasters.

He said that it was important to stay alert to various weather conditions, and that their moves would undoubtedly help reduce disaster-related risks and promote a culture of resilience.

Reverend Pastor Godson Kwabla Ocloo, Madam Innocentia Eyram Tudzi, and the entire leadership of the Society expressed gratitude for the initiative and pledged to act accordingly to help prevent disasters in all communities and ensure a safer environment.

They said that the proactive approach by the Keta NADMO to prevent disasters through engagement, preparedness, and educational initiatives was a shining example of community engagement, and that the efforts would also have a lasting impact on society, with the hope that other organisations would follow suit.

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