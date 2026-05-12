World Aquatics warns Ghana Sports Ministry over interference in Swimming Federation

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World Aquatics has rejected attempts by Ghana’s Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to withdraw recognition of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA), warning that interference could affect the country’s participation in international competitions.
The dispute began after the NSA announced it had withdrawn recognition of the GSA, citing petitions from several swimming clubs calling for reforms and new elections within the federation.
The Sports Ministry subsequently said it would not recognise any congress organised by the current GSA leadership if it does not follow agreed procedures.
“The Ministry and the NSA shall not recognise the outcome of any congress that the erstwhile GSA holds in violation of the GSA Constitution and discussions held with the Ministry and the NSA,” the statement said.
However, World Aquatics has written to Sports Minister Kofi Adams, stating that the GSA remains the only recognised national federation for aquatics in the country.
“Please note that the GSA continues to be the solely recognized national federation member of World Aquatics in Ghana.”
The international body also warned that government interference could have consequences for Ghanaian athletes.
“Any exertion of such interference in the operational affairs of the GSA could jeopardize the participation of Ghana athletes in international aquatics events, including the Olympic Games.”
"In consideration of the foregoing, World Aquatics is not inclined to establish a Stabilization Committee within Ghana.”
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