Accra’s floods are not natural disasters; they’re human-made tragedies

Tetegu flooding. PHOTOS BY DAILY GRAPHIC/ DOUGLAS ANANE FRIMPONG

Every year, the rains come. Every year, homes are submerged, businesses are destroyed, families are displaced, and innocent lives are lost. Then, when the floodwaters recede, the promises begin. Committees are formed. Blame is assigned. Speeches are made.

Yet when the next rainy season arrives, the same tragedy repeats itself.

The painful truth is that Accra's flooding crisis is no longer simply a problem of rainfall. It is a crisis of attitude, indiscipline, poor planning, weak enforcement of laws, and a collective refusal to do what is right. Until these behaviours change, no amount of drainage projects, government spending, or emergency interventions will permanently solve the problem.

The Real Solution to Flooding in Accra

For decades, the people of Ghana have watched with sadness as torrential rains turn parts of Accra into rivers. Families lose homes, businesses suffer devastating losses, roads become impassable, and lives are tragically cut short. Every rainy season brings renewed anxiety, especially for residents living in flood-prone communities.

After every disaster, the same questions are asked. Why does Accra continue to flood? Why do lives continue to be lost? Why has a lasting solution remained elusive despite years of discussions, studies, and promises?

Many people point to climate change and increasing rainfall intensity. Others blame successive governments for failing to invest sufficiently in drainage infrastructure. While these explanations contain some truth, they do not fully explain the problem.

The uncomfortable reality is that many of the devastating floods in Accra today are largely the result of human actions and inactions.

Across the city, drains designed to carry stormwater are routinely clogged with plastic waste, discarded household items, and other forms of refuse. During heavy rains, these blocked drainage systems become incapable of handling the volume of water flowing through them. The water then spills into streets, homes, schools, shops, and workplaces.

This situation is not caused by nature alone. It is caused by behaviour.

How can a city successfully manage floods when some citizens continue to treat gutters and waterways as dumping sites?

Equally troubling is the persistent construction of buildings on waterways, wetlands, and flood-prone lands. In many cases, structures that should never have been approved are allowed to remain standing. Natural channels through which water once flowed freely have been blocked by houses, walls, and commercial developments.

When heavy rains arrive, water simply attempts to reclaim its natural path.

The result is predictable: “flooding, destruction, and suffering.”

Unfortunately, responsibility for this problem cannot be placed solely on ordinary citizens. Regulatory institutions, planning authorities, local assemblies, traditional leaders, and public officials also have important roles to play.

Questions must be asked.

How do buildings continue to appear on waterways?

How are permits granted for developments in high-risk areas?

Why are illegal structures often allowed to remain until disaster strikes?

The enforcement of planning regulations must become stronger, more transparent, and more consistent. Rules that exist only on paper cannot protect lives.

Yet even stricter enforcement alone will not solve the problem.

A broader change in national attitude is required.

Many Ghanaians become concerned about flooding only when a disaster occurs. Once the floodwaters disappear and life returns to normal, public attention fades. The urgency that existed during the crisis is forgotten until the next rainy season arrives.

This cycle must end.

Flood prevention should not be a seasonal discussion. It must become a year-round commitment involving citizens, businesses, community leaders, and government institutions alike.

Every resident has a role to play.

Every person who disposes of waste responsibly contributes to a safer city.

Every community that keeps its drains clean helps reduce flood risks.

Every developer who respects planning regulations protects lives and property.

Every public official who refuses corruption strengthens public safety.

In addition to addressing immediate causes, Ghana must also confront some of the deeper structural issues contributing to Accra's growing vulnerability.

One major factor is excessive rural-to-urban migration.

For decades, Accra has attracted people from all parts of the country in search of jobs, education, healthcare, and better opportunities. As the population continues to grow rapidly, demand for housing increases. This pressure often encourages uncontrolled development and settlement in unsafe locations.

The long-term solution lies in balanced national development.

The government must continue efforts to decentralise economic opportunities by creating industries, businesses, educational institutions, and public services across all regions of the country. When meaningful opportunities exist outside Accra, fewer people will feel compelled to relocate to the capital.

Transportation infrastructure is equally important.

An efficient railway network connecting Accra to surrounding towns and regions could significantly reduce population pressure within the city. Many people would gladly live in safer and less congested communities if reliable transportation allowed them to commute comfortably to work and back.

Countries around the world have demonstrated that effective transportation systems can ease urban congestion while improving the quality of life.

Accra can achieve similar results through long-term planning and investment.

Ultimately, the solution to flooding is not simply about constructing larger drains or dredging waterways. Those measures are important, but they address symptoms rather than causes.

The deeper challenge is one of responsibility.

Floods do not become disasters because rain falls.

They become disasters when drains are neglected.

They become disasters when waste is dumped indiscriminately.

They become disasters when waterways are blocked.

They become disasters when laws are ignored, and enforcement is weak.

If Ghana is serious about ending the annual cycle of destruction, then citizens and leaders alike must embrace a new culture of discipline, accountability, and long-term thinking.

A cleaner environment.

A more responsible citizenry.

A stronger planning system.

A more decentralised economy.

An efficient transportation network.

These are the foundations upon which a flood-resilient Accra can be built.

The rains will continue to come, just as they do in cities across the world.

The real question is whether we will finally change the attitudes and behaviours that turn a natural event into a national tragedy.

The solution to flooding in Accra begins with all of us.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.