We don’t determine travel schedules for athletes – Sports Ministry responds to Ghana’s 4x100m relay team

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) has responded to the concerns raised by Ghana's 4x100m relay team following their performance at the 2026 World Relays in Botswana.

Team Ghana secured qualification on the second day of the event after finishing second with a time of 38.09 seconds to claim the final automatic spot for next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

However, their success was overshadowed by concerns raised by the team regarding their preparations and travel to Gaborone for the competition.

Abdul Rasheed called for improved planning from the sports authorities to better support elite athletes representing the country on the global stage, while Benjamin Azamati also asked the sports ministry to "do better."

In a statement released by the Sports Ministry on Monday, May 3, MoSR stated it is not to be blamed for the travel challenges of the team as they worked hand in hand with Ghana Athletics.

"The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has taken note of recent public comments by members of Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team, as well as the statement issued by the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), regarding travel and preparation arrangements for the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana," the statement read.

"The Ministry wishes to state clearly that arrival timelines and competition preparation schedules are determined by federation engagements and international competition protocols, and not by the Ministry.

"The role of the Ministry, upon receipt of recommendations from the National Sports Authority and the relevant federation, is to facilitate the procurement of travel arrangements in line with the approved schedule. With specific reference to the World Athletics Relays, the Ministry did not vary or alter the travel schedule as submitted by the Ghana Athletics Association.

"The Ministry remains committed to supporting all national teams within established procedures and will continue to work with the National Sports Authority and federations to strengthen coordination and ensure optimal preparation conditions for athletes.

"We commend the team for their performance and qualification for the 2027 World Athletics Championships and wish them continued success."

Ghana's qualification to Beijing makes it the fourth consecutive time the 4x100m relay team is making the World Athletics Championships.

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