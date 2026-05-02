Athletics

World Relays: Ghana miss automatic qualification after finishing 4th in heat

Source: Daniel Koranteng   
  2 May 2026 1:58pm
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Ghana’s men’s 4x100m team finished fourth in Heat 3 of the World Relays in Botswana, narrowly missing automatic qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Beijing next year.

The quartet of Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah and Edwin Gadayi clocked 38.18 seconds, finishing behind South Africa, Great Britain and China.

Ghana will have another opportunity on Sunday to secure what would be a fourth consecutive World Championships appearance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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