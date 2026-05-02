World Relays: Ghana miss automatic qualification after finishing 4th in heat

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Ghana’s men’s 4x100m team finished fourth in Heat 3 of the World Relays in Botswana, narrowly missing automatic qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Beijing next year.
The quartet of Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah and Edwin Gadayi clocked 38.18 seconds, finishing behind South Africa, Great Britain and China.
Ghana will have another opportunity on Sunday to secure what would be a fourth consecutive World Championships appearance.
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