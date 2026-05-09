Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian sprinter Abdul Rasheed Saminu has revealed how encouragement from teammate, Benjamin Azamati, inspired him to chase Ghana’s national 100m record.
Speaking exclusively to Joy Sports, Saminu disclosed that he informed Azamati of his intentions before the race, with the former 100m national record holder urging him to go all out.
“When I told Azamati I was going to make a shot for the national record, he told me to go for it,” Saminu said. “He said my dream of going pro would be boosted if I got it.”
Saminu added that he felt fully prepared heading into the race after weeks of intense training and entered the event with confidence.
“I prepared well and felt good before the race,” he noted.
Saminu also recounted the emotional moment after crossing the finish line, admitting he was unaware of the time he had produced until it was announced over the stadium speakers.
“When I crossed the line I didn’t even check the time, until the commentator said it,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
From Bare Floors to Desks: Wa East schools receive over 2,000 desks to improve learning conditions
21 minutes
-
Ghana’s shoppers return—warily: Q1 2026 FMCG performance
25 minutes
-
President Mahama breaks ground for 1,067-unit Green City Housing project in Ashanti Region
37 minutes
-
Ho High Court restrains Akpevi and Tsadaviefe clans from holding outdooring or introduction ceremonies in Ziavi
38 minutes
-
President Mahama announces affordable housing scheme for public sector workers
43 minutes
-
FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference 2026 opens in Accra
46 minutes
-
President Mahama raises concern over continued abuse of rent advance regulations
48 minutes
-
Mothers enjoy fun activities and thrilling adventures at JoyFM’s Mummy’s Day Out
58 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama offers to support xenophobic attack victim evacuated to Ghana
1 hour
-
Wife accuses Police Inspector husband of sexually abusing teenage daughter
1 hour
-
Azamati urged me to break his 100m NR – Saminu
1 hour
-
2nd Adventist Edition of McDan Youth Connect inspires hope and enterprise
1 hour
-
Health Minister launches Free Primary Healthcare policy in Oti Region
1 hour
-
I started as a goalkeeper – Ibrahim Fuseini reveals football past
1 hour
-
Education Minister, Civil Service Council stress innovation and professionalism
1 hour