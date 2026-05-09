Azamati urged me to break his 100m NR – Saminu

Ghanaian sprinter Abdul Rasheed Saminu has revealed how encouragement from teammate, Benjamin Azamati, inspired him to chase Ghana’s national 100m record.

Speaking exclusively to Joy Sports, Saminu disclosed that he informed Azamati of his intentions before the race, with the former 100m national record holder urging him to go all out.

“When I told Azamati I was going to make a shot for the national record, he told me to go for it,” Saminu said. “He said my dream of going pro would be boosted if I got it.”

Saminu added that he felt fully prepared heading into the race after weeks of intense training and entered the event with confidence.

“I prepared well and felt good before the race,” he noted.

Saminu also recounted the emotional moment after crossing the finish line, admitting he was unaware of the time he had produced until it was announced over the stadium speakers.

“When I crossed the line I didn’t even check the time, until the commentator said it,” he said.

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