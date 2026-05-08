Athletics

Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Azamati lead Ghana squad for African Athletics Championships

Source: Joy Sports  
  8 May 2026 4:47pm
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Ghana Athletics has officially announced Team Ghana for the upcoming African Seniors Athletics Championships, set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon from May 12 to 17, 2026.

The continental competition is expected to bring together some of Africa’s top athletes in a showcase of elite track and field performances.

Leading Ghana’s squad are national 100m record holder Abdul Rasheed Saminu and sprint star Benjamin Azamati, both of whom are scheduled to compete in the men’s 100m and the 4x100m relay.

Meanwhile, reigning African Games 200m champion Joseph Paul Amoah will not compete in the 200m but is expected to compete in the 100m.

According to Ghana Athletics, the selected athletes earned their places following a rigorous qualification process based on performances at national trials and recent competitions.

The championships will also provide athletes with an opportunity to secure qualifying marks for future continental and global events, while promoting sporting excellence across Africa.

Ghana Athletics has called on the public and sports fans to rally behind Team Ghana as the nation hosts one of the continent’s biggest athletics events.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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