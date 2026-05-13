ASAC 2026: Saminu, Gadayi to run in Heat 2 of 100m semis on Wednesday

Ghanaian trio Abdul-Rasheed, Edwin Gadayi and Joseph Paul Amoah will all be running in the semi-finals of the men's 100m event at the ongoing African Seniors Athletics Championships.

The semi-finals of the 100m event will take place in the evening session of Wednesday's schedule, with the Ghanaian athletes hoping to secure places in the final.

Saminu, who is the country's record-holder in the sprint event, will be in Heat 2 alongside countryman Gadayi, with the two running in lanes 4 and 5 respectively.

Their heat will also have Zimbabwe's Makarawu Tapiwanashe, Yassine Hssine of Morocco, Nigeria's Favour Ashe, Mandoze Jayson of Botswana as well as Zambia's Stali Kakene.

Joe Paul will also run in Heat 3 alongside Chidera Ezeakor from Nigeria and Bradley Nkoaka of South Africa.

Others in the heat are Tshuma Methembe (Zimbabwe), Lobatlamang Kevin (Botswana), Kossi Medard Nayo (Mauritius) and Senegal's Mamdou Fall Sarr.

The top two in each of the three heats qualify to the final alongside two of the fastest losers.

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