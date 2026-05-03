Joseph Paul Amoah hails Ghana relay team after historic World Championships qualification

Audio By Carbonatix
Joseph Paul Amoah has praised his teammates after Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team secured a historic fourth consecutive qualification for the World Athletics Championships.
After a disappointing performance on day one of the World Relays, Team Ghana bounced back strongly on day two to book their place at next year’s championships in Beijing.
The quartet of Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Edwin Gadayi clocked 38.09 seconds to finish second behind China and seal qualification.
“We are professionals and stuff like what happened yesterday can come at any time. It was a less-than-ideal situation, but we still had to go out there and give our best.
“Our coach told us he wanted to make some adjustments after yesterday’s race, and we just trusted him and our training.
“We didn’t have a reserve, so we just had to pray there were no injuries. God being so good, nothing unfortunate happened,” Amoah said.
Ghana will now shift focus to the African Athletics Championships, which will be hosted in Accra from May 12 to 17.
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