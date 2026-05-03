Athletics

Abdul Rasheed Saminu slams Ghana Sports Ministry over travel arrangements after World Relays success

Source: Daniel Koranteng   
  3 May 2026 3:48pm
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Ghana’s 100m record holder, Abdul Rasheed Saminu has criticised the handling of travel and logistics by the Sports Ministry following the men’s 4x100m relay team’s historic qualification for a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.

Despite helping Ghana secure a place at next year’s championships after a strong showing at the World Relays, the 100m national record holder expressed frustration over what he described as poor travel arrangements ahead of the competition.

Saminu did not hold back in his remarks, calling for improved planning from the sports authorities to better support elite athletes representing the country on the global stage.

“The Ministry of Sports in Ghana needs to do better, don’t set us up for failure,” he said. “If it was the Black Stars, flight tickets would be ready months prior to their game. A 14-hour flight with a 16-hour layover is not acceptable for professional athletes. We are running with jet lag, with no proper recovery.”

His comments came in the aftermath of Ghana’s impressive performance, where the relay quartet delivered under pressure to secure qualification, but the sprinter insisted that off-track issues continue to affect athlete preparation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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