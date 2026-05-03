Abdul Rasheed Saminu slams Ghana Sports Ministry over travel arrangements after World Relays success

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Ghana’s 100m record holder, Abdul Rasheed Saminu has criticised the handling of travel and logistics by the Sports Ministry following the men’s 4x100m relay team’s historic qualification for a fourth consecutive appearance at the World Athletics Championships.
Despite helping Ghana secure a place at next year’s championships after a strong showing at the World Relays, the 100m national record holder expressed frustration over what he described as poor travel arrangements ahead of the competition.
Saminu did not hold back in his remarks, calling for improved planning from the sports authorities to better support elite athletes representing the country on the global stage.
“The Ministry of Sports in Ghana needs to do better, don’t set us up for failure,” he said. “If it was the Black Stars, flight tickets would be ready months prior to their game. A 14-hour flight with a 16-hour layover is not acceptable for professional athletes. We are running with jet lag, with no proper recovery.”
The Ministry of Sports in Ghana needs to better, don’t set us for failure. If it was “black stars” flights tickets will be ready month prior to their game. 14hrs flight 16hrs lay over is not acceptable for professional athletes. We running with jet lag,no proper recovery.— Saminu Abdul Rasheed (@rasheed_saminu) May 3, 2026
His comments came in the aftermath of Ghana’s impressive performance, where the relay quartet delivered under pressure to secure qualification, but the sprinter insisted that off-track issues continue to affect athlete preparation.
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