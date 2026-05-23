Photos: President Mahama cuts sod for 24-hour economy market in Bole

President John Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of a modern 24-hour economy market in Bole, describing the project as a transformational initiative that will boost trade, agriculture and economic activity in the Savannah Region.

Speaking at the ceremony, he commended the traditional authorities and residents of Bole for releasing land for the market project, describing the location as one of the best in the municipality.

“This is one of the prime locations in Bole, and I believe that the Bole 24-hour economy market is going to be one of the busiest markets in the whole of Ghana because of its location,” he stated.

He said that the market would complement the existing traditional Friday market in Bole and serve as a modern commercial hub operating throughout the day and night.

“Our market is a traditional market, but this is going to be a modern market that will work day after day and night, 24 hours,” he explained.

According to the President, the facility will include police and fire stations, a clinic, pharmacy, warehouses, cold store, restaurants, guest rooms, crèche, banking facilities and more than 130 open sheds and over 130 lockable shops.

“There will be 71 lockable shops on the ground floor and 61 lockable shops upstairs,” he said.

“There will also be a supermarket, two restaurants, VIP and regular and a guest house with 12 beds.”

He added that the market would provide a reliable outlet for agricultural produce, including maize, yams, groundnuts and beans, helping farmers earn better returns for their labour.

“We all know that markets are outlets for agricultural products, and when our farmers have farmed, they need an outlet to bring their produce to market and get a reward for their labour,” he stated.

President Mahama revealed that the government plans to construct 261 similar markets across the country.

Beyond the market project, President Mahama outlined several infrastructure and social intervention projects for the Savannah Region.

He announced that construction would begin on the long-awaited Bole College of Education, which will specialise in STEM education.

“The GETFund has taken over the project, a 1,500-student capacity college with an auditorium, lecture rooms, hostels, library, lecturers’ bungalows and vice-principal’s residence,” he said.

The President further disclosed plans for a new 150-bed district hospital in Bole and a regional hospital in Damongo.

“Bole is also going to get a new 150-bed capacity district hospital,” he said.

“The Savannah Region is also going to get a new regional hospital. The one in Damongo is going to be a regional hospital.”

On education, he announced efforts to upgrade Bole Senior High School from Category B to Category A status, with expansion works at the school.

“We are doing about seven projects in the secondary school. We are going to expand the hostels, classrooms, among others,” he noted.

President Mahama also revealed plans to establish a university focused on science and technology in the Savannah Region.

“We already have 30 million dollars ready from the Chinese government, and financing institutions are preparing to provide another 100 million dollars to build the new university,” he disclosed.

The President announced additional projects, including a modern TVET centre at Kulmasa, new water systems for Bole and Damongo, and a farmers’ service centre.

He also disclosed plans to elevate the Bole District Assembly to municipal status.

“When you become a municipal assembly, you get more common fund,” he explained.

President Mahama expressed confidence that many of the projects would be completed before the end of his current mandate.

“We are sure that by the end of my mandate in 2028, I will be coming back several times to commission several of these projects or cut sod for them,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.